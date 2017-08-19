A groom’s guide to outshine the bride at the wedding

There is a saying that you should never outshine the bride at a wedding. But for the fashion-savvy grooms out there, this adage is not applicable because it is their day as well. And, your to-be wife won’t take offense, as it’s always nice to have a well-dressed man by your side, especially when that’s your partner for life! So, as you men make up your mind on what your D-Day look is going to be, we tell you about this season’s hottest wedding trends for grooms. Go on, take your pick and make your bride go weak in the knees.

White is right

Pick a white draped kurta with a churidaar and layer it with an embroidered Nehru jacket to finish off the look. While a lot of brides are now opting for white for their wedding, you, too, can impress everyone with your on-trend choices. Model Suraj Dhalia in this Tarun Tahiliani design shows how to make heads turn.

Accessorise right

Who would have thought that kurtas can be made this interesting by accessorising with a sleek belt? Here, model Aarav Ahuja is wearing a navy blue circular kurta, teamed with maroon churidaar and a shawl by designers Shantanu & Nikhil. This look is perfect for your pre-wedding functions.

Spruce up the look with a shawl

If you are a fan of bandhgala jackets, this style will make you look every inch the dapper groom. Pick a cream-coloured jacket with khaki pants, and amp up the look with a floral shawl. Here, model Debajeet is wearing Varun Bahl’s creation.

Go black

Don’t you like how model Gaurav Chaudhary is dressed in this embellished sherwani by Shyamal and Bhumika. A black silk kurta teamed with black trousers and an embellished bandhgala is perfect for your sangeet function. The sharp cuts make the ensemble more flattering.

Touch of royalty

A velvet bandhgala featuring aari work is all your need to make your grand wedding more opulent. The shawl with tassels attached to it creates a dramatic look. Here, model Harshvardhan Ahlawat is wearing fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s creation.

Quirk it up

Team up your printed bandhgala with a skirt, and add an element of twist with a stylish turban. While your bride walks down the aisle in a dreamy lehenga, you can usher her wearing this and draw admiration from all corners. Take inspo from model Sumit Singh who is wearing a design by Anju Modi.