Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai make one gorgeously stylish mother-daughter duo. See pics
When your mum is a Miss World and a fashion sensation, you really have no choice but to be a super-chic child. Aishwarya Rai’s six-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has been spotted in lovely looks for years and always looks stylish. These are some of their best looks together.fashion and trends Updated: Dec 06, 2017 08:57 IST
Whether she’s in costume or at a wedding (she stepped out in a ravishing red sari on Sunday), actor Aishwarya Rai always looks ethereal, and she’s definitely passed down her ability to wear almost anything to her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The six-year-old often accompanies her famous mum at weddings and events, often taking the twinning phenomenon to new extremes, wearing everything from matching glamorous gowns to white salwar-kameez.
Whether it’s rocking princess-y gowns or turning heads in form-fitting dresses or showing their love for the colour pink, we love spotting this well-dressed celebrity mum-and-daughter duo out and about. Aish’s mini-me will definitely grow up learning from the best, as mum Aishwarya has some impeccable style herself.
Keep scrolling to see all the cases where Aishwarya and Aaradhya prove that sometimes, good taste is totally genetic.
T 2434 - Bahurani aur hamari Rani .. !!! pic.twitter.com/slqauAt9GJ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2017
