Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai make one gorgeously stylish mother-daughter duo. See pics

Whether she’s in costume or at a wedding (she stepped out in a ravishing red sari on Sunday), actor Aishwarya Rai always looks ethereal, and she’s definitely passed down her ability to wear almost anything to her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The six-year-old often accompanies her famous mum at weddings and events, often taking the twinning phenomenon to new extremes, wearing everything from matching glamorous gowns to white salwar-kameez.

A post shared by MISS INDIA 94 AND ACTRESS (@aishwaryaraibachchan_fanturkey) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:37am PST

Whether it’s rocking princess-y gowns or turning heads in form-fitting dresses or showing their love for the colour pink, we love spotting this well-dressed celebrity mum-and-daughter duo out and about. Aish’s mini-me will definitely grow up learning from the best, as mum Aishwarya has some impeccable style herself.

Keep scrolling to see all the cases where Aishwarya and Aaradhya prove that sometimes, good taste is totally genetic.

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@rai_bachchan) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:44am PST

T 2434 - Bahurani aur hamari Rani .. !!! pic.twitter.com/slqauAt9GJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2017

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Mom and me #ashwariya #aaradhya #bachan A post shared by Aaradhya (@aaradhya_ray) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

A post shared by Koimoi - Inside Bollywood (@koimoi) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

A post shared by vamsi (@navelheroines1) on May 23, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

A post shared by MovieReviewPreview.com (@moviereviewpreview2) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more