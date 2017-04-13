Actor Daisy Shah gives a sneak peek of her closet

Daisy Shah (30) made her debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2014 film, Jai Ho. And the influence of the Bollywood actor can be seen in Shah’s Bandra (E) apartment — a Salman Khan painting hangs on the wall, and loads of Being Human clothing in her closet. Aside from that, there are numerous Sabyasachi dresses and dozens of ripped jeans.

Wardrobe staples: “At all times, you will find shorts, denims (mostly ripped ones), ganjis, dresses and shoes in my wardrobe.”

A bag bought from a street in Madrid, Spain (Photo: Aalok Soni/HT)

Black is beautiful: “I love the colour black and team it up with other shades. You’ll always find a hint of black in everything that I wear.”

Go-to brands: “I shop a lot from Zara, Being Human, Guess and Splash. However, I have a penchant for designer wear, too. I love Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Falguni Shane Peacock. When it comes to gowns, though, I really admire Swapnil Shinde’s work. My most expensive buy is a Sabyasachi dress worth Rs 1.5 lakh.”

Shoe stopper: “I have a fetish for shoes. At present, I might have around 50 pairs. I love wearing heels, ankle boots and sneakers. The tallest heel I own is 4.5 inches high. The latest one I bought is from Nine West.”

Daisy Shah’s collection of shoes (Photo: Aalok Soni/HT)

Selective shopper: “I shop online for shoes. I spend a lot of time and money on websites such as Koovs.com and Myntra.com; I recently discovered StreetStyleStore. It has an amazing collection of footwear. I also do a lot of shopping offline. Recently, I visited Ashoka Hall in Vile Parle where they host clothing and accessory expos. I bought a few things from there. Besides, I travel to Dubai to shop every few months.”

Big no: “Let’s get this straight: you cannot wear crop tops with a flabby stomach.”

Fashion faux pas: “During my Jai Ho promotions, I was mostly wearing Indian clothes, and I felt that I wasn’t dressing my age.”