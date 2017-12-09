 Actor Kate Hudson takes inspiration from Leonardo DiCaprio’s 1990s’ hairdo | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Actor Kate Hudson takes inspiration from Leonardo DiCaprio’s 1990s’ hairdo

Hudson captioned a side-by-side comparison photograph of herself and DiCaprio from the December 1997 premiere of Titanic when he was 23 years old.

fashion and trends Updated: Dec 09, 2017 10:12 IST
Hudson emulated the DiCaprio’s style with shaggy tips and throwback waves.
Hudson emulated the DiCaprio’s style with shaggy tips and throwback waves. (Kate Hudson/Instagram)

Kate Hudson has turned to actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s hairdo from 1990s for some style inspiration. Her hair is growing out from a buzz to pixie cut, and she is finding new ways to style it.

The actress has been battling the in-between stage by brushing her longer layers to the sides, but on Thursday, Hudson found hair inspiration from 1990s DiCaprio, reports people.com. “Who wore it better?” the mother of two captioned a side-by-side comparison photograph of herself and DiCaprio from the December 1997 premiere of Titanic when he was 23 years old.

For the image, Hudson emulated the actor’s style with shaggy tips and throwback waves. And she certainly rocked the look.

