Actor Rithvik Dhanjani gives us a look into his wardrobe

TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani’s (28) Malad apartment is a mishmash of influences. There are vintage Hollywood poster-print curtains; a red telephone kiosk with a vintage phone inside in one corner. The bar is straight out of a classic Hollywood Western film. And there’s a pink park bench that shouts out for attention.

But unlike his house, Dhanjani likes to keep his wardrobe simple. He likes suits — owns 50 of them — but loves his accessories more. His wardrobe is a lesson in accessorising: from fedoras to lapel pins, there’s something for every outfit.

Dhanjani likes to keep his wardrobe simple. (Photo: Aalok Soni/HT)

Wardrobe staples: “I love blue denims, a sharp black suit, and lots of accessories – hats, caps, watches, pocket squares and lapel pins.”

Big no: “I do not like cluttered patterns or too many colours together.”

Go-to brands: “I shop from Zara for comfort clothing. I grew up in Dubai for the first 17 years, and am loyal to the brands I used to wear there: Pull & Bear and Bershka. My go-to shopping site is a Korean one - guyhook.com - for street wear.”

Read more: Behind closet doors: Imran Khan talks style

Dhanjani doesn’t buy branded suits. He owns bespoke ones, designed by his friend, Puneet Singh. (Photo: Aalok Soni/HT)

Suit up: “I love suits. I have over 50 of them. But I don’t buy branded ones. They are all bespoke, designed by my friend, Puneet Singh. I am so particular about my suits that I have a separate accessory — lapel pins, ties or cufflinks and pocket square — for each of them.”

The scent of a man: “I have a thing for perfumes. My favourite fragrance is Liebe by Khaltat. It’s Arabic. Issey Miyake and Game are on top of my list too.”

Sole keeper: “You’ll see me mostly in sneakers, moccasins, brogues and Oxfords. I also have a pair of Doc Martens which are my favourites.”

Read more: Behind closet doors: Emraan Hashmi