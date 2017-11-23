Actors like Priyanka Chopra, Emma Stone brought long bob hair back in vogue. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has gone for the chop. (Pun intended)

The actor may be known for her luscious dark brown locks as FBI agent Alex Parrish on Quantico -- or for her now RIP-ed signature long hair IRL (in real life). But even the 35-year-old actor isn’t immune to switching things up hair-wise.

With arguably one of the most sought-after hairstyle in showbiz, even the thought that Priyanka might have cut her hair is enough to send fans reeling. That appears to be the case, however, after the stylish actor debuted a new chic hairstyle, with her trademark long hair giving way to a shoulder-length bob or long bob (lob).

Her new look is, in one word, cool. Take a look below:

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

According to Priyanka’s Instagram post, she traded in her long signature waves for a versatile and stylish lob, the must-have haircut of 2017. But the new style isn’t necessarily her own doing. Instead, the transformation is all for her Quantico character.

Flaunting her chic shoulder-grazing lob on Tuesday, PeeCee, who is still adjusting to the new hair, captioned her photo, “When u have a new hair cut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3.”

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:40am PST

Proof positive that the lob is the unofficial haircut of 2017.

And if you need more convincing, check out this celebrity inspiration round-up that proves there is no length more popular than the lob in 2017.

These r my bedroom eyes Photo by my bedroom eyes muse @andrewkneebonephotography #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on May 31, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Actor Ileana D’Cruz’s lob is low-key perfection.

If you were born with the weakness to fall, you were born with the strength to rise. A post shared by Emma Stone (@emmastone_official_) on May 15, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

Actor Emma Stone gives shiny lob side bangs and feminine waves.

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:27am PDT

Actor Olivia Munn’s layered lob worn with beach waves and side-part.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more