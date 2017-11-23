Actors like Priyanka Chopra, Emma Stone brought long bob hair back in vogue. See pics
Quantico star and former Miss World, actor Priyanka Chopra has cut her hair and we're absolutely loving it. The 35-year-old debuted a new chic hairstyle on Instagram, with her trademark long hair giving way to a long bob. See pics.
Priyanka Chopra has gone for the chop. (Pun intended)
The actor may be known for her luscious dark brown locks as FBI agent Alex Parrish on Quantico -- or for her now RIP-ed signature long hair IRL (in real life). But even the 35-year-old actor isn’t immune to switching things up hair-wise.
With arguably one of the most sought-after hairstyle in showbiz, even the thought that Priyanka might have cut her hair is enough to send fans reeling. That appears to be the case, however, after the stylish actor debuted a new chic hairstyle, with her trademark long hair giving way to a shoulder-length bob or long bob (lob).
Her new look is, in one word, cool. Take a look below:
According to Priyanka’s Instagram post, she traded in her long signature waves for a versatile and stylish lob, the must-have haircut of 2017. But the new style isn’t necessarily her own doing. Instead, the transformation is all for her Quantico character.
Flaunting her chic shoulder-grazing lob on Tuesday, PeeCee, who is still adjusting to the new hair, captioned her photo, “When u have a new hair cut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3.”
Proof positive that the lob is the unofficial haircut of 2017.
And if you need more convincing, check out this celebrity inspiration round-up that proves there is no length more popular than the lob in 2017.
Actor Ileana D’Cruz’s lob is low-key perfection.
Actor Emma Stone gives shiny lob side bangs and feminine waves.
Actor Olivia Munn’s layered lob worn with beach waves and side-part.
