Age no bar: Says this 64-year-old fashion blogger, Lyn Slater

Age is just a number, they say but how many of us really believe in that? Lyn Slater definitely does. At the age of 64, she is a grandmother with unimpeachable style – She wears what she wants, her hair is coiffed grey that she refuses to colour and she never talks about age.

With an Instagram following of 257 k, Lyn’s apostate attitude and style statement resonates with people of all ages across the world. A professor of social welfare who has worked with law professors, Slater discovered her love for fashion and started her blog Accidental Icon three years back. “I thought fashion could be a lens that would engage a wider audience in issues I care about such as inclusion,” says Slater. She says that age never became an obstacle in her way. “If people read my blog they soon discover that I never talk about age. Age is not something I ever consider when it comes to getting dressed or doing anything else for that matter,” says Slater.

An inspiration to many women who belive that you are as old as you feel, here’s an insight into her life and her blog.

Black lace, coffee, NYC ❤️ Feature @lulivilarino Photo @luciafainzilber A post shared by Accidental Icon (@iconaccidental) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

How has your style evolved over the years?

My style is always a result of my transaction with the art, culture, politics, and economics of the current moment I am living in. My style keeps evolving and is always experimental.

Do you believe in age appropriate dressing?

No. Any phrase that contains the word ‘appropriate’ is a form of social control which I resist.

On the street. #nyc #builder #streetwear #women #design #fashiondesign #citylife #city A post shared by Accidental Icon (@iconaccidental) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Who are your biggest fans? What sort of feedback do you get from them?

I am making quite a mark on younger people who are tired of feeling oppressed and worried about getting old based on how society has portrayed aging. On Instagram, the majority of my followers are in their 20s. They often tell me that seeing what I am doing is making them not afraid to get older. People my age have been inspired to take some risk in dressing and in life.

Do you have Indian followers?

I do have Indian followers .I have also worn clothes by Indian designers. I do not have a target audience. I speak to anyone who wants to think and talk about how fashion can be used to make society better. Because of my inclusive approach, I have followers from all over the world and from many different cultures. They are in the age group of 13-90 and there are some men as well.

On my way to @tibi SS2018. Photo by @simonzchetrit for @manrepeller A post shared by Accidental Icon (@iconaccidental) on Sep 14, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

What do you like about Indian fashion?

The level of craftsmanship is something I admire greatly about Indian fashion. I am particularly fond of embroidery design and the importance placed on dressing up.

Any style tips that you want to give our readers?

Be yourself, create a style that expresses who you are, not who other people are. Do not be afraid to experiment with something new. Never say never, and don’t think about trends.