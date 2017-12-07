Airport look: Sonam Kapoor’s sari dress proves she’s the master of travel outfits
Actor Sonam Kapoor’s latest airport look -- a baby blue sari dress and a denim jacket from her line Rheson -- will make you rethink what you know about travel dressing. See pics.fashion and trends Updated: Dec 07, 2017 09:57 IST
For as long as we can remember, actor Sonam Kapoor has been a fashion inspiration and has taken her travel style seriously. It’s no secret that the Neerja actor knows how to dress for the camera -- every turn on the red carpet, runway, or other photographer-heavy event is impossibly chicer than the last. But it’s the airport terminal that Sonam has transformed from the land of sensible slip-on footwear and leggings to a de facto catwalk.
Not surprisingly then, her latest airport look -- a baby blue sari dress and a denim jacket from her line Rheson -- will make you rethink what you know about dressing at 30,000 feet.
Sonam was spotted on Wednesday wearing the ultimate example of you-don’t-have-to-sacrifice-style-for-comfort outfit.
Her blue-and-pink printed dress was given a quirky twist with an oversized faded denim jacket, the perfect accessory for a long flight. The 32-year-old paired her trendy dress with all-black accessories: A chic Hermès Kelly bag, comfy loafers, and a sleek belt. She grounded the ensemble with minimal make-up and dark sunglasses, the universal signal for ‘I wish I was still asleep.’
All together, these little pieces created the most enviable outfit, something we’d rock to work or even drinks: It’s that versatile. More trendy sari dresses in 2018, please!
