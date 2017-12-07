 Airport look: Sonam Kapoor’s sari dress proves she’s the master of travel outfits | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 07, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Airport look: Sonam Kapoor’s sari dress proves she’s the master of travel outfits

Actor Sonam Kapoor’s latest airport look -- a baby blue sari dress and a denim jacket from her line Rheson -- will make you rethink what you know about travel dressing. See pics.

fashion and trends Updated: Dec 07, 2017 09:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Thank you, Sonam Kapoor, for choosing an airport look that equal parts stylish and comfortable.
Thank you, Sonam Kapoor, for choosing an airport look that equal parts stylish and comfortable.(Instagram)

For as long as we can remember, actor Sonam Kapoor has been a fashion inspiration and has taken her travel style seriously. It’s no secret that the Neerja actor knows how to dress for the camera -- every turn on the red carpet, runway, or other photographer-heavy event is impossibly chicer than the last. But it’s the airport terminal that Sonam has transformed from the land of sensible slip-on footwear and leggings to a de facto catwalk.

Not surprisingly then, her latest airport look -- a baby blue sari dress and a denim jacket from her line Rheson -- will make you rethink what you know about dressing at 30,000 feet.

Sonam was spotted on Wednesday wearing the ultimate example of you-don’t-have-to-sacrifice-style-for-comfort outfit.

Her blue-and-pink printed dress was given a quirky twist with an oversized faded denim jacket, the perfect accessory for a long flight. The 32-year-old paired her trendy dress with all-black accessories: A chic Hermès Kelly bag, comfy loafers, and a sleek belt. She grounded the ensemble with minimal make-up and dark sunglasses, the universal signal for ‘I wish I was still asleep.’

All together, these little pieces created the most enviable outfit, something we’d rock to work or even drinks: It’s that versatile. More trendy sari dresses in 2018, please!

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

more from fashion and trends
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you