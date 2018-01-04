Aishwarya Rai just proved there’s nothing quite like a little black dress

Karl Lagerfeld once said: “One is never overdressed or under-dressed with a Little Black Dress.”

How right he was. The little black dress is universal by definition: universally flattering and universally useful. It’s always the right thing to wear. Want proof? Just look at Aishwarya Rai’s black dress (and matching tie-up stilettos) that stunned us sartorially.

Aishwarya’s classic day-to-night dress is a no-brainer for brunch, shopping trips, and any other weekend adventures. (Instagram/ zeeaishwaryarai)

The ever-stylish actor stepped out for dinner with husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya at Mumbai on Tuesday in an elegant knee-length LBD with full-length sleeves. Her dress came with a micro front slit that revealed only the subtlest peek of skin. Sexy but in a demure way, no? And it had sleeves! That’s a wintertime win.

Aishwarya wore Christian Louboutin silhouette with her sleek black dress. (Instagram/ aishwarya_bornnov1)

Aishwarya teamed her classic silhouette with gorgeous black ankle-strap heels (perfect for showing off your pedicures) by Christian Louboutin. Keeping her hair and make-up subtle, Aishwarya wore her luscious red hair down, and grounded her beauty look with winged eyeliner, pale lips and dewy make-up. If you’re wondering how her hair stays so shiny and bouncy, and her skin so glowing, you’re not alone.

Keeping her hair and make-up subtle, Aishwarya wore her luscious red hair down, accentuating her face with winged eyeliner, pale lips and dewy make-up. (Instagram/ zeeaishwaryarai)

Looking for an office-friendly, cocktail-party-appropriate, and last-minute-date-ready LBD that is not boring? Let Aishwarya point you in the right direction. Her classic day-to-night dress is a no-brainer for brunch, shopping trips, and any other weekend adventures. And for easy-chic add-on try similar tie-up heels, which are a high-impact counter to your prettiest sandals and basic black pump.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more