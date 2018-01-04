Aishwarya Rai just proved there’s nothing quite like a little black dress
An LBD (Little Black Dress) never goes out of style. And actor Aishwarya Rai kicked off 2018 on a stylish note, when she chose one for a dinner outing with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. If you’re looking for an Aishwarya-approved office-friendly LBD alternative, click ahead.fashion and trends Updated: Jan 04, 2018 15:40 IST
Karl Lagerfeld once said: “One is never overdressed or under-dressed with a Little Black Dress.”
How right he was. The little black dress is universal by definition: universally flattering and universally useful. It’s always the right thing to wear. Want proof? Just look at Aishwarya Rai’s black dress (and matching tie-up stilettos) that stunned us sartorially.
The ever-stylish actor stepped out for dinner with husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya at Mumbai on Tuesday in an elegant knee-length LBD with full-length sleeves. Her dress came with a micro front slit that revealed only the subtlest peek of skin. Sexy but in a demure way, no? And it had sleeves! That’s a wintertime win.
Aishwarya teamed her classic silhouette with gorgeous black ankle-strap heels (perfect for showing off your pedicures) by Christian Louboutin. Keeping her hair and make-up subtle, Aishwarya wore her luscious red hair down, and grounded her beauty look with winged eyeliner, pale lips and dewy make-up. If you’re wondering how her hair stays so shiny and bouncy, and her skin so glowing, you’re not alone.
Looking for an office-friendly, cocktail-party-appropriate, and last-minute-date-ready LBD that is not boring? Let Aishwarya point you in the right direction. Her classic day-to-night dress is a no-brainer for brunch, shopping trips, and any other weekend adventures. And for easy-chic add-on try similar tie-up heels, which are a high-impact counter to your prettiest sandals and basic black pump.
