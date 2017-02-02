Alia Bhatt is a denim queen: 9 photos that’ll blow your mind

You’ve thought about it, attempted it, and ultimately decided to pass: denim on denim can be intimidating. But the truth is, it’s not as tricky to pull off as one might think. Equipped with the right inspiration - we’re looking at Alia Bhatt - anyone can be a jean queen (and a nonbasic one at that).

Below you’ll find nine full-on denim ensembles that the Dear Zindagi beauty wore for fashion shoot with Vogue magazine. Most of these offer styling hacks you haven’t yet thought of. Rock an unbuttoned chambray jumpsuit with a pair of black chokers or style high-waist blue jeans with matchy-matchy ripped crop top - the possibilities are endless.

Vogue ✌️️ A photo posted by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and photographed by New York-based Greg Swales, the breathtaking pictures you see below were shot at Rajasthan’s blue city, Jodhpur.

Ladies, here’s the ultimate Alia Bhatt guide to mastering denim-on-denim, once and for all: