Alia Bhatt shows you what to wear on a beach with her latest vacation in Bali

‘Celebrities on vacation’ season is fully underway, so naturally we’re looking at their Instagrams for cues on how to style our next holiday wardrobe.

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is vacationing in sunny Bali, is serving up the ultimate outfit inspiration for our next beach vacation: We’re loving the ‘chill’ vibes she’s giving off with her sexy, skin-baring yet sophisticated designs in neutral colours that are actually pretty simple. She is styling her looks with minimal accessories and simple make-up and hair, and letting her beautiful surroundings take centre stage.

Whether you’re more of a beach gal or a bohemian queen who likes breezy separates, there’s a look here that’ll totally charm you and speak to your fashion-loving soul. Scroll down to admire Alia’s laid-back vacation style:

The beach is one of the few places where you can actually get away with wearing your sexiest bikini in public, so you may as well take advantage of a long, flowy coverup, like Alia has. The I-am-never-leaving-your-side bestie and perfect beach glow are just the icing.

Because honestly nothing feels better when you’re at the beach than a pale beach wrap that catches the wind.

A low-key way to dress for the beach when you’re not having caftans and sarongs? A halter blouse to show-off your toned arms and classic black shorts: Bonus points if it’s a retro high-waisted style. It is the ideal traffic-stopping outfit to wear in tropical Bali. Just look at Alia.

Do as Alia does when you’re at the beach but also don’t mind being a bit extra: Your trusted denim-vest combo and a cheeky belt clinged at the waist.

Okay, so she’s not exactly at the beach, but let’s be honest: Who wouldn’t want to be wearing this head-to-toe look on vacation? Basic white tee, skinny jeans plus a colourful bag? Check, check, check.

