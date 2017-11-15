Alia Bhatt sparkles in chic maxi skirt like no one else can. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt is not shy about trying new trends and has offered us quite a few styling tips over time. But her latest move might be our favourite.

When she attended Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards 2017 in Mumbai on Tuesday night, Alia wore a fashion-forward blush-hued skirt by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, looking flawess as usual.

A top and skirt is the most basic of outfits, but Alia remixes it in her own way.

Her Victorian high-neck cream blouse with ruffled sleeves and gorgeous chandbaalis helped to polish things off, while highlighting her toned figure. But it was Alia’s flattering skirt that proved most noteworthy.

You’ll want to zoom in on Alia’s intricately embroidered skirt, because the details deserve to be seen.

Her flowy, cream chikan all-embroidered skirt was made extra-special by touches of dazzling beads and sequins. Surely this is a trick we can all employ: If you’re wearing something super textured and structured on bottom, you should aim for something smooth and soft up top; in a neutral colour, if possible.

Another suggestion: Whether you tuck a top into your skirt or let it hang loose or work a crop top, be sure to roll up the sleeves for a fresh feel.

Her impressive ensemble showed the Dear Zindagi actor’s bold yet polished personality, proving she really is one stylish woman. And Alia’s choice of going with simple hair and make-up upgraded the classic look to red carpet-worthy levels.

