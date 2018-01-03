Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia wear same black top: But who wore it better?

If the season’s celebrity wardrobes weren’t enough to convince you to try out a statement top, we’re betting that Alia Bhatt and Tamannaah Bhatia would sell you on the trend — fast.

Proving that statement tops weren’t going anywhere and were in fashion in big way, both actors sported the same off-shoulder designer top that flashed just a sliver of skin.

Alia Bhatt wore her metallic top with high-waist velvet pants in deep red. (Instagram/ Elle India)

We had serious ab-envy as Alia gave the ruffle top a grown up make-over with her sassy structured metallic number by designer Amit Aggarwal for Elle magazine’s December, 2017 cover. And on Monday, Tamannaah went seriously sexy, albeit tasteful and elegant, with the same black top making us add a washboard stomach to our shopping list.

Tamannaah Bhatia wore her top with a matching form-fitting skirt.

Tamannaah kept her sheer midriff-baring look fresh and a world away from that 90s Spice Girl vibe by teaming it with a matching form-fitting skirt. Only she could have worn the fancy gown-looking top-skirt combo quite as timelessly as she did. It was modern fairytale dressing at its best, and gave us so many Belle (of Beauty and the Beast) vibes...

Tamannaah’s Amit Aggarwal ensemble gave us so many Belle vibes. Agree?

See what we mean?

Boss lady Alia, on the other hand, made a strong impression with her futuristic ensemble — she wore her metallic top with high-waist velvet pants in deep red from Stella McCartney and toe-tone metallic shoes from Mary Katrantzou. Her super cute hairstyle with thick, blunt bangs, styled by celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou acted as a striking accessory to her chic top, while giving her whole look shape and definition. We think we’ve found ourselves a winner.



Pandering to our judgmental side (sorry not sorry), if we were to weigh up who wore the ruffle top best, Alia definitely takes the cake. No stranger to showing off her fashion acumen, Alia looked both sexy and chic in the trendy top.

So, who do you think worked the ruffle top best?

