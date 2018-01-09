Alia Bhatt wore two perfect dresses for her best friend’s wedding. See pics

If you’ve got a wedding or two (or more!) to attend in the coming months, then you’re in luck.

Alia opted for a simple choli and sheer dupatta with gota border and embroidered floral motifs. (Instagram/ bollywoodstylefile)

In several pictures posted on Instagram, gorgeous actor Alia Bhatt looked glorious on Saturday at her best friend Kripa Mehta’s roka in Mumbai, where she acted as bridesmaid. Alia donned a canary yellow Raw Mango lehenga with a peacock green blouse. And she stunned in it.

Alia’s stylist Shnoy09 shared this Raw Mango look on Instagram. (Instagram/ shnoy09)

Keeping the focus on her vibrant colour-blocked lehenga skirt, Alia opted for a simple choli and sheer dupatta with gota border and embroidered floral motifs. She accessorised her ensemble with nothing but oversized silver earrings by Amrapali Jewels. To finish her look the star chose kohled eyes, pink lips, curly hair, dewy make-up and a small black bindi.

Alia’s stylist Shnoy09 shared this Oscar de la Renta look on Instagram. (Instagram/ shnoy09)

Through the weekend, Alia served up more wedding guest outfit ideas, when on Sunday, she put her style on display in an unmissable Oscar de la Renta dress in magenta. Her commanding, comfortable, and very, very cool girlie-hued dress was adorned with bright floral applique designs, beads and other romantic touches for an overdose of femininity. She grounded off her flirty dress with heavily-kohled eyes, glossy eyelids, long lashes and a peachy pout.

Alia, seen here with the bride, Kripa Mehta, wore heavily-kohled eyes, glossy eyelids, long lashes and a peachy pout. (Instagram/ alia_bhatt_sid)

We can’t help but thank Alia for finding two unconventional bridesmaid picks. Both her twirl-worthy looks were classy, polished, and full of charm. We can’t say we’re surprised, as the stylish actor always seems to know what to wear. That’s why we’ll keep tracking her every style move to inspire and help you look for outfits worthy of a friend’s wedding (since you’ll want to dress to impress).

