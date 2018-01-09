Alia Bhatt wore two perfect dresses for her best friend’s wedding. See pics
Even Alia Bhatt can’t escape wedding season. Over the weekend, the actor attended her best friend’s wedding functions and you’ll want to see what she wore, immediately! Read on to see the star’s two chic looks.fashion and trends Updated: Jan 09, 2018 09:47 IST
If you’ve got a wedding or two (or more!) to attend in the coming months, then you’re in luck.
In several pictures posted on Instagram, gorgeous actor Alia Bhatt looked glorious on Saturday at her best friend Kripa Mehta’s roka in Mumbai, where she acted as bridesmaid. Alia donned a canary yellow Raw Mango lehenga with a peacock green blouse. And she stunned in it.
Keeping the focus on her vibrant colour-blocked lehenga skirt, Alia opted for a simple choli and sheer dupatta with gota border and embroidered floral motifs. She accessorised her ensemble with nothing but oversized silver earrings by Amrapali Jewels. To finish her look the star chose kohled eyes, pink lips, curly hair, dewy make-up and a small black bindi.
Through the weekend, Alia served up more wedding guest outfit ideas, when on Sunday, she put her style on display in an unmissable Oscar de la Renta dress in magenta. Her commanding, comfortable, and very, very cool girlie-hued dress was adorned with bright floral applique designs, beads and other romantic touches for an overdose of femininity. She grounded off her flirty dress with heavily-kohled eyes, glossy eyelids, long lashes and a peachy pout.
We can’t help but thank Alia for finding two unconventional bridesmaid picks. Both her twirl-worthy looks were classy, polished, and full of charm. We can’t say we’re surprised, as the stylish actor always seems to know what to wear. That’s why we’ll keep tracking her every style move to inspire and help you look for outfits worthy of a friend’s wedding (since you’ll want to dress to impress).
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more