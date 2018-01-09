All of 2, Princess Charlotte is already giving us major fashion goals

We know that the Royals have impeccable style, but to see the youngest member of the family giving us some major fashion goals is quite something else. The latest pictures of Princess Charlotte at the Kensington Palace on her first day of nursery school spell class.

The Princess is dressed in maroon double-breasted coat paired with a pink scarf. Her looks is completed with a matching bow and T-bar shoes with a golden buckle, a popular royal choice. Princess Charlotte is the youngest child of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and sister of young Prince George. The Duchess is expecting her third child in April.

Princess Charlotte has been enrolled in Willcocks Nursery School, a private school in west London. The nursery school, founded in 1964, is housed in a church hall just a short walk from the Palace. Princess Charlotte will turn three this May.

Here are some more pictures of Charlotte and her on-point style