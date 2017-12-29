Anushka Sharma’s wedding jewellery: Brides, see all her bling before you buy yours

When it comes to bridal jewellery, bigger is always better. And that was certainly the case for our favourite bride of 2017 — Anushka Sharma. The actor opted for statement-making jewellery after statement-making jewellery for her recent wedding festivities. The actor married cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy.

Ladies, if you’ve picked out your wedding dress, your shoes, and even your bridal hair and make-up, and haven’t locked in your jewellery yet or are confused whether you should opt for bold pieces or wear delicate add-ons, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve gathered all the jaw-dropping jewellery pieces Anushka dazzled in at her wedding to inspire you to take your special day outfit to the next level by adding some Sabyasachi Mukherjee-approved bling to your wardrobe. All of Anushka’s pieces were from the designer’s jewellery collections.

Whether you’re a bride — or her mother, sister, bestie, or a guest — these show-stopping jewellery pieces will have you wanting to step up your jewel game. Some are truly traditional, others a bit whimsical, and few completely unexpected. Soak up the inspiration when you scroll. (Photos: Instagram and agencies)

At the engagement, Anushka’s opulent necklace stole the show. She wore Sabyasachi’s signature intricately designed bespoke vintage piece — a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker — with matching studs. For more details, click here.

Anushka’s eye-catching earrings added to her modern-chic Mehendi look. She paired her fierce fuchsia pink and Indian orange lehenga ensemble with a stunning pair of jhumkas crafted in 22k gold. The piece from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection was set with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearl. Jewellery goals. For more details, click here.

Anushka wore jaw-dropping traditional jewellery — a mathapatti, layered necklaces and jhumkas in jadau, pearls and pink spinel — at her wedding on December 11. The statement pieces are giving us serious jewellery envy. Yes, that’s a thing. For more details, click here.

Anushka definitely made our jewellery wishlist with her eye-catching uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry collection. She wore these at her Delhi reception on December 21. For more details, click here.

We couldn’t keep our eyes off Anushka’s necklace from Sabyasachi’s fine jewellery collection that she wore at her Mumbai reception on December 26. It was handcrafted with rose cut diamonds, solitaires, briolettes and Japanese baroque pearls. For more details, click here.

