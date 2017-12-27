Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Mumbai reception: Kangana in gold and other gorgeous celeb looks

The Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding celebrations seemed to last forever, and we’ve seen some terrific fashion: From the actor-cricketer duo’s pale Sabyasachi Mukhejee outfits at their Italian nuptials on December 11 to their festive traditional ensembles at the Delhi reception on December 21.

But on Tuesday, A-listers – from the cricket and Bollywood fraternity – culminated at The St Regis, Mumbai, for the last major celebration of the celebrity wedding of year in absolute elegance. And while wedding fashion pros, such as Priyanka Chopra, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut and Rekha, pulled out all the stops and looked regal and breathtaking in saris, Anushka and Virat’s star-studded wedding reception was really the night of the unlikely fashion stars.

Anushka in a breathtaking vintage-feeling lehenga set by her go-to designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Virat in a dapper bandhgala suit by Raghvendra Rathore at their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. (HT Photo/ Pramod Thakur)

Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Diana Penty are few of Bollywood’s breakout stars, and not just when it comes to their performances – but when it comes to their style too. All three actors outdid themselves on Tuesday night, each choosing looks that were very much on-trend, but also reflected their own individual styles.

For Diana, it was classic meets edgy, as she wore a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga with embellishment and sequins. Bhumi, on the other hand found a softer touch with a dazzling white lehenga set. Lastly, Kriti went full-on red carpet glamour with a sheer-looking Manish Malhotra sari with dreamy pearls and threadwork details.

Then there was upcoming actor Sara Ali Khan, whose effervescence was intoxicating in a decidely feminine pistachio green lehenga skirt and blouse embellished in resham, beads and crystals from designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It was absolutely fascinating to watch her establish her understated, flawless look.

While all the women stood out, the men also brought it. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Sidharth Malhotra certainly know their fashion. Each chose dapper fusion outfits that would take their places in the annals of men’s fashion: While Karan wore a bespoke monochrome sherwani, Sidharth was seen in a Prussian blue bandhgala.

Here are 18 memorable looks from Anushka-Virat’s wedding reception. (All Photos: Instagram)

1. Actor Kangana Ranaut was nothing short of statuesque in a golden kanchivaran sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

2. Neither actor Katrina Kaif, nor designer Manish Malhotra are known for conservative fashion. So when the star and the designer come together, they achieve off-the-charts sex appeal. Just look at the scintillating embellished crop and powder blue skirt with cascading trail that Katrina wore.

3. Actor Priyanka Chopra stood out for her elegance, and owned the night in a golden Benarasi sari. It was the simplicity of her hair, make-up and jewellery that let her rich sari steal the show.

4. The royal white colour, the sensual silhouette, the off-shoulder allure: Actor Aishwarya looked a little too pretty in her handcrafter Manish Malhotra lehenga set.

5. Actor Sridevi’s blue and black velvet Manish Malhotra sari fit exactly how a sari should, moulding every curve perfectly.

6. The simplicity, the colour, the fabric of actor Madhuri Dixit’s Tarun Tahiliani sari meant it was nothing less than radiant. She paired her sari with a zardozi border with a hand-embroidered tulle blouse.

7. Actor Bhumi Pednekar channeled her inner ice-princess and wore a flamboyant all-white lehenga set.

8. All eyes were on actor Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara, who slayed in a charming Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga set.

9. Actor Kirti Sanon was elegant in an ivory thread and pearl embroidered sari with a sequined off-shoulder blouse by Manish Malhotra. She looked amazingly chic and dare we say, sexy?

10. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari showed off her one-of-a-kind fashion sense in an on-trend Manish Malhotra Banarasi handloom lehenga, intricately woven in metallic yarns and teamed with a satin velvet royal blue off-shoulder corset fit blouse.

11. Veteran actor Rekha hit a high note in this gorgeous sari in luxurious shades of pink and golden.

12. Actor Sagarika Ghatge wore one of the most voluminous dresses of the night -- a lehenga skirt and long-sleeved blouse by designer Anju Modi.

13. Actor Lara Dutta chose a black anarkali in georgette brocade accentuated with appliqué rose motifs and metallic fringing, which she paired with a gilet with gara hand-embroidery.

14. Actor Richa Chadda was dazzling in her fairy-like Manish Malhotra creation -- an ice-blue lehenga encrusted with silver sequin floral and intricate linear embroidery, teamed with a sequin embellished off shoulder blouse and organza drape with feathered hem.

15. Actor Vaani Kapoor donned a soft peach tulle sari with delicate roses handcrafted in ivory pearl sequins and transparent shine sequins paired with an off-shoulder pearl and tassel off-shoulder blouse by designer Manish Malhotra.

16. Badminton champ Saina Nehwal wore a two-tone lehenga by designer Neeta Lulla.

17. Stylish as always, director Karan Johar wore a black and white sherwani by his designer-friend, Manish Malhotra.

18. Actor Sidharth Malhotra was dapper in a blue bandhgala by Manish Malhotra.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more