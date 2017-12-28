Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli reception: 11 guests wore this designer. No, he’s not Sabyasachi

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee may have designed all of actor Anushka Sharma’s (and most of new husband, cricketer Virat Kohli’s) wedding outfits. But at the couple’s starry Mumbai reception on Tuesday, he was not the only designer who made waves with his svelte and sparkly creations.

Making a strong showing was designer Manish Malhotra, who dressed a whopping 11 celebrities (at least) for the grand wedding celebrations.

Considering the hundreds of designers around India, and the world, you would think the dresses spotted on celebrities at the Virushka — that’s what Virat and Anushka are affectionately called — reception would be as diverse as the Olympics opening ceremony. Yet, much like the games, only a certain few designers, namely, Manish Malhotra, dominated.

One of the most well-recognised names in Indian fashion with an almost unparalleled knack for dressing celebrities, Malhotra dressed way more than a small share of celebrities. The A-list designer was the force behind many of the covetable looks of the night — from actors Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif to filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Sidharth Malhotra. Common elements among these creations included lace-up details, sheer fabrics with all kinds of embellishment and corseted waists.

A true trailblazer when it comes to celebrity fashion, Malhotra had a standout night of inspiring looks we’ll be talking about, well, the next big celebrity celebration. It’s now time to reflect on the gorgeous and glamorous style moments he brought us all at the Virushka reception. Scroll down to find out which celebrities chose his designs.

1. Neither actor Katrina Kaif, nor Malhotra are known for conservative fashion. So when the star and the designer come together, they achieve off-the-charts sex appeal. Just look at the scintillating embellished crop and powder blue skirt with cascading trail that Katrina wore.

2. Her sister Isabelle Kaif stood out in her ivory embellished choli and baby pink cascading skirt. The aspiring actor cut a lean figure in the romantic outfit and proved that sometimes, less really is more.

3. The royal white colour, the sensual silhouette, the off-shoulder allure: Actor Aishwarya looked a little too pretty in her handcrafted lehenga set.

4. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari showed off her one-of-a-kind fashion sense in an on-trend Banarasi handloom lehenga, intricately woven in metallic yarns and teamed with a satin velvet royal blue off-shoulder corset fit blouse.

5. Actor Sridevi’s blue and black velvet sari fit exactly how a sari should, moulding every curve perfectly.

6. Actor Kirti Sanon was elegant in an ivory thread and pearl embroidered sari with a sequined off-shoulder blouse by Malhotra. She looked amazingly chic and dare we say, sexy?

7. Actor Richa Chadda was dazzling in her fairy-like ice-blue lehenga encrusted with silver sequin floral and intricate linear embroidery, teamed with a sequin embellished off shoulder blouse and organza drape with feathered hem.

8. Actor Vaani Kapoor donned a soft peach tulle sari with delicate roses handcrafted in ivory pearl sequins and transparent shine sequins paired with an off-shoulder pearl and tassel off-shoulder blouse.

9. Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi chose a blush pink lehenga with golden border and minimal embellishments.

10. Stylish as always, director Karan Johar wore a black and white sherwani.

11. Actor Sidharth Malhotra was dapper in a Prussian blue bandhgala.

