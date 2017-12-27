Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli reception: We can’t stop looking at the newlyweds’ glam outfits

Any time actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli stepped out for their marriage festivities, they were a picture of sartorial perfection. Be it their jaw-dropping wedding day look or their edgy, but still elegant, mehendi outfits, we find it quite hard to think of a more stylish couple than this pair.



So naturally, for their star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday, we knew that it was going to be a stylish affair of epic proportions. And the newlyweds proved us right, exceeding our expectations with their immaculate designer garb.

Anushka wore a vintage-feeling lehenga set by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Virat opted for a bandhgala suit by Raghavendra Rathore. (HT Photo/ Pramod Thakur)

The fashion champs pulled off the most seriously stylish look since their December 11 nuptials in Tuscany, Italy, at their big night -- with Anushka in a breathtaking vintage-feeling lehenga set by her go-to designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Virat in a dapper bandhgala suit by Raghavendra Rathore.

Anushka’s look itself was a study in unadulterated chic.

There was a princess-y quality to Anushka’s sparkle-adorned pale gown, but it was really elegant and simple. (Instagram)

The actor wore a beautifully embellished high-waist lehenga skirt with a matching choli in shades of smoky grey and champagne by Sabya, who designed all her wedding ensembles. Hand-beaten silver thread, textured sequins and cut organza flowers assembled on an embroidered fairy-like tulle base created an ethereal lehenga, complete with a shimmery dupatta, which was clinched on the waist with the Bengal tiger belt from the designer’s line. There was a princess-y quality to the sparkle-adorned pale gown, but it was really elegant and simple. We loved it.

She left her hair gloriously natural with soft waves swept over to one side. (Instagram)

Anushka accessorised her look with a necklace and earrings handcrafted with rose cut diamonds, solitaires, briolettes and Japanese baroque pearls from Sabyasachi’s fine jewellery collection, along with her red bridal chuda. She left her hair gloriously natural with soft waves swept over to one side and paired it with stained pale lips and just the right amount of pink blusher for vintage flushed cheeks.

Virat’s look was exactly how a modern groom should look today. (AP)

Her handsome groom wore a velvet navy blue bandhgala and ivory Jodhpuri breeches, which he paired with baby pink shirt and matching pocket square. We thought it was exactly how a modern groom should look today.

On their special day, both Anushka and Virat looked faultless, as usual. Overall, the oh-so-stylish and oh-so-in-love duo pulled off a very strong, very pure look at their reception. If you can’t get enough of them looking perfectly polished and in love, click here for more on their reception night.

