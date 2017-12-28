Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding fashion: All the best looks of the ravishing bride

Actor Anushka Sharma’s wedding with cricketer Virat Kohli was filled with drool-worthy designer dresses, which the stylish bride slipped into throughout the festivities. The star-studded celebrations are finally over, but we can’t deny that her bespoke Sabyasachi Mukherjee wardrobe is giving us major outfit envy.

Here’s looking at the new Mrs Virat Kohli’s — the couple married on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy — impressive wedding wardrobe?



From her big fairy-tale pink bridal lehenga moment to her over-the-top chic reception ensemble, Anushka’s fashion was always spot-on. Each and every one of her outfits was a sartorial masterpiece. Though to be fair to women who don’t have her shopping budget, getting to wear couture, especially when put together by Sabya, usually helps. Regardless of how her winning outfits came to be, we are pretty impressed.

We piece together a play-by-play of Anushka’s wedding outfit extravaganza. Scroll down for a refresher on her impressive bridal looks, and prepare to swoon over all over again.

Anushka kicked off the festivities with the engagement ceremony, where she proved her fashion credentials as she wore a velvet sari in Sabyasachi’s signature ‘gulkand burgundy’ hue. The lightly-embellished drape was hand-embroidered with miniature pearls, zardozi and marori.

She wore a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs, all by Sabyasachi. The entire look was complemented with kohl-rimmed eyes, red roses and a micro dot bindi. For more details, click here.

Next up was the mehendi ceremony, where the actor stunned in a graphic hand-embroidered lehenga in fuchsia pink and orange that was hand-printed and hand-embroidered with gota and marori. She paired it with a trendy floral blouse and clued us in on her breezy bridal style.

Anushka added a dash of modern-chic to her look with her choice of simple make-up, hair and jewellery: A stunning pair of jhumkas crafted in 22k gold with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearls. Custom juttis in hand woven brocade and zardosi completed the look. For more details, click here.

Then, for her fairy-tale moment on her wedding day (December 11), the bride wore a pale pink lehenga featuring a voluminous skirt with fairytale-esque silver-gold metal thread embroidery and pearls and beads embellishments. The Sultan actor topped it off with ethereal, traditional jewellery — a mathapatti, layered necklaces and jhumkas in jadau, pearls and pink spinel — also by the designer. The overall look was simply stunning.

Anushka grounded her look with a romantic (and dramatic) wedding-day updo, which was adorned with a bouquet of Tuscan hydrangeas in white. It was whimsical and edgy. For more details, click here.

For the Delhi reception (December 21), the beaming bride was seen in her appropriately festive tomato red and gold Benarasi sari — a change from the dramatically embellished lehengas or gowns brides are known to opt for on their big night. The Phillauri star accessorised her understated, classic look with an opulent uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry collection.

To complete her look, Anushka chose heavily kohled eyes, nude lips and dewy make-up, with her hair tied up in a sleek bun. The red bindi, the sindoor and the mogras in her hair just made the look more potent and powerful. For more details, click here.

And finally, the bride wrapped up her stylish streak and partied it up in another Sabyasachi outfit — a breathtaking sparkle-adorned vintage-feeling lehenga set at her Mumbai reception (December 26). Anushka wore a beautifully embellished high-waist lehenga skirt and a matching choli in shades of smoky grey and champagne with a shimmery dupatta, which was clinched on the waist with the Bengal tiger belt from the designer’s line.

Anushka accessorised her look with a necklace and earrings handcrafted with rose cut diamonds, solitaires, briolettes and Japanese baroque pearls from Sabyasachi’s fine jewellery collection, along with her red bridal chuda. She left her hair gloriously natural with soft waves swept over to one side and paired it with stained pale lips and just the right amount of pink blusher for vintage flushed cheeks. For more details, click here.

