Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding: Vote for your favourite dress from their wardrobe

We’re not sure if you’ve heard, but actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s wedding took place on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy, followed by two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, on December 21 and December 26, respectively.



Of course, we’re being sarcastic, because we’re guessing your news feed has also been cluttered with images of the stunning designer outfits worn by the duo. Not that we’re complaining, it’s been a nice departure from the usual politics-crime-sports news cycle and chance to look at gorgeous outfits after gorgeous outfits, over the past couple of weeks. We kind of don’t want it — the overflow of Virushka wedding images — to stop.

With so many options it was tough to pick our faves.

These are the 10 incredible looks seen on Anushka and Virat at their wedding celebrations.

Let’s have a closer look at what the stylish couple wore at their wedding gala:

Anushka kicked off the festivities with the engagement ceremony, where she proved her fashion credentials as she wore a velvet sari in Sabyasachi’s signature ‘gulkand burgundy’ hue. The lightly-embellished drape was hand-embroidered with miniature pearls, zardozi and marori.

Virat stuck to the classics with his navy three-piece suit, which was excellently executed in both fit and in the accessories department. He paired it with a white floral lapel pin and a blue tie.

Next up was the mehendi ceremony, where Anushka stunned in a graphic hand-embroidered lehenga in fuchsia pink and orange that was hand-printed and hand-embroidered with gota and marori. She paired it with a trendy floral blouse and clued us in on her breezy bridal style.

Virat mixed it up a bit and wore a khadi kurta churidaar with fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket, designed by Sabyasachi, which complemented Anushka’s vibrant lehenga.

Then, for her fairy-tale moment on her wedding day (December 11), Anushka wore a pale pink lehenga featuring a voluminous skirt with fairytale-esque silver-gold metal thread embroidery and pearls and beads embellishments.

Virat chose to keep things smooth and simple. His hand-embroidered ivory raw silk sherwani was made by Sabyasachi, who designed all of Anushka’s bridal dresses. He completed the ensemble with a rose silk Kota safa (turban) and a tussar stole with zardosi work along the border.

For the Delhi reception (December 21), Anushka was seen in her appropriately festive tomato red and gold Benarasi sari — a change from the dramatically embellished lehengas or gowns brides are known to opt for on their big night.

Virat absolutely smashed it in this black textured silk bandhgala with hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from Sabyasachi’s Kashmir Revival project.

And finally, Anushka wrapped up her stylish streak and partied it up in another Sabyasachi outfit — a breathtaking sparkle-adorned vintage-feeling lehenga set at her Mumbai reception (December 26). She wore a beautifully embellished high-waist lehenga skirt and a matching choli in shades of smoky grey and champagne with a shimmery dupatta, which was clinched on the waist with a belt.

Virat’s parting shot was a Raghavendra Rathore number — a well-tailored velvet navy blue bandhgala and ivory Jodhpuri breeches. He paired it with a baby pink shirt and matching pocket square.

