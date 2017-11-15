Are you a winter bride? 8 ways you can look stylish and be warm at the same time

Soon-to-be-brides, you don’t have to choose between fashion and being warm. Beat the chill on your wedding day with style. Go for full sleeve silhouettes and blouses in raw silks and other thick fabrics like velvet. Designers Osman Sajida and Anita Ojha share a few tips:

* Long chudidar sleeves not only look extremely elegant, but they also aesthetically cover your arms, and keep them warm. Make all your ethnic wear like saris, salwar kameez, anarkalis or lehenga in full sleeves.

* Embellished blouses in velvet and in other thick fabrics can definitely keep you warm while making heads turn. Blouses either in short lehenga with full sleeves or jacket design with high neck will look good.

* Layering is another way to go. Not only does adding dupattas look stunning, it actually blocks out the chilly wind and keeps you warm.

* Jacket lehenga choli is the perfect match for you as it is very much in fashion these days.

* Choose warm fabrics. Rather than opting for net or sheer fabrics, it’s best to choose warm fabrics like velvet or silk for your winter wedding. The best thing is that the velvet lehenga choli and silk lehenga choli are back in fashion.

* Just like outfits, even footwear is crucial. Wear the slightly high booties to ensure your feet still look gorgeous without making you freeze.You can go for khussa shoes in bright colours adorned with pearls, sequins, beads and glittery elements. Even ballet shoes are ideal choice for ethic fusion wear.

* Opt for an odhani (wrap) in velvet with kundan embroidery on it and beautiful borders. If you have a dupatta on your head, then consider taking a second drape with an odhani hung loosely across your blouse.

* Pick the best bling from your wardrobe and accessorise it appropriately with your outfit. This year in the winter bridal trends, jewellery should not be too heavy. You can wear a sleek neck piece, a nath, earrings and a simple maang tika, and keep the jewellery to the minimum and let your bridal outfit do the talking.

