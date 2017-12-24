Are you party-ready for Christmas? Here’s how to get your beauty routine and outfit right

This Christmas, you can look your best by following some simple fashion tips. Put on your velvet dresses and experiment with outfits in hues like lilac, ivory, champagne and rose gold. Don’t forget to spread a few drops of rosehip oil on your face to have flawless, glowing skin, suggest experts. Amit Sarda, Managing Director at Soulflower, and Nishit Gupta, director at KALKI, share a few inputs:

* Late nights and an erratic diet can cause the skin to react and behave abnormally. Wrinkles and fine lines are the most common after-effects. Spread a few drops of rosehip oil on your face to have flawless skin. The presence of retinol, a natural compound occurring in rosehip, helps maintain the skin’s glow and elasticity.

* Invest in outfits with sequins and glitter as they have been taking the fashion world by storm.

Anushka Sharma wore a velvet sari at her engagement ceremony. (Instagram)

* Velvet fabric is a huge hit this season. Throw on a velvet full-length dress and you are set for the Christmas party.

* Opt for colours that suit you. Go for experimental colours this season unlike the usual darker shades. Lilac, ivory, champagne and rose gold are recommended.

* Keep your accessories minimal, as you might be dancing.

* Incorporate ruffles, feathers, tassels and other fun elements.

You can heal chapped lips with jojoba oil. (Shutterstock)

* Rejuvenate undereye dark circles with argan oil. Gently apply a few drops of oil to the dark eye circles. Over a period of time, you will notice the dark circles are disappearing. The presence of natural fatty acids and vitamin E in argan oil is responsible for this. You can also heal chapped lips with jojoba oil.

* Go for exuberant dresses for maximum impact, high-voltage colours to make a splash and sharp suiting for a silhouette that feels right.

