Attention, brides-to-be: Here’s how you can find the perfect wedding trousseau

Every girl dreams of being a glamorous bride. And the bridal trousseau is a sacred collection of all that’s essential not only in terms of tradition, but also, when it comes to expressing your personal style.

So, if you are a bride-to-be, this is your cut-and-keep guide to shopping smart. So, starting from your makeup for your vanity case, to footwear to go with every outfit, jewellery and the all-important bridal outfit — here are expert tips that’ll help you shop. So, from knowing your fabrics and the finer details of embroidery to time management — be the model bride — a multi-tasker who doesn’t let pressure get to her.

Buy the jewellery after you finalise your wedding ensemble. (Getty)

Buy jewellery in the end: We love to try the jewellery and feel the aura of being a bride. But make sure you shop for jewellery after finalising your bridal ensemble so you can choose a set that matches. If you have a heavy bridal lehenga pick simple and subtle jewellery.

Sometimes, we are not able to judge what will look good on us. So, the best way is to wear a black scoop-neck top while going for jewellery shopping. Also, take a trustworthy friend or family member along to help you pick the designs.

A bridal lehenga with work and latkans. (Waseem Gashroo/ HT)

Embroidery over patchwork: Designer Gautam Gupta advises that you choose embroidery instead of patchwork. “Many lehengas are made using patchwork, instead of embroidery. The patch is prone to coming out easily,” he says, adding, “Your heels can rip them apart.”

Time and fabric is crucial: Designers or boutiques require around three months to finish the lehenga after you have purchased it. So start shopping on time. Designer Gautam Gupta says good quality fabric is always light. He also adds, “Try the outfit. The quality of the fabric, inner lining, zipper and embroidery can only be judged when you wear it.”

A bride-to-be shopping for western wear. (Shutterstock)

Don’t just splurge on ethnicwear: Indian brides have a tendency to pick up tons of ethnicwear at the time of the wedding, and then soon realise they need a variety of looks for work, holiday or just a casual day out. Do pick up a few western staples as well, such as a black dress or a white shirt.

Designer Leena Singh says a fusion look is a good choice. “Formal brocade jackets, dhoti with short tops are a good pick. Buy colours other than bridal hues, otherwise you’ll soon get bored,” she says.

A compilation of makeup needed on the big day. (Shutterstock)

All you need in your vanity kit: Make sure you pick two vanity kits, a big one to accomodate everything and a small pouch with multiple zippers for the time you will be travelling. Makeup artist Ishika Taneja says, “Irrespective of the basic makeup essentials like foundations and compact, do pick a colour corrector, lip and cheek stain, light diffuser concealer, liner pens and makeup fixer.”

Get your shoe game right: Footwear is the last thing a bride shops for and many-a-times, it’s a last minute pick. Shoe designer Vanshika Ahuja suggests that one should pick heels matching the embellishment and not the base colour of the garment. For those who love heels and want to pick one, make sure they are not higher than four inches — after all you have to spend almost a day in those.

