Beards, fringes and rosy cheeks: Beauty trends from Milan Men's Fashion Week

fashion and trends Updated: Jan 18, 2017 11:27 IST
AFP
Going by the major highlights of the Milan Men’s Fashion Week, men sporting just a hint of blush on their cheeks may very well become the next big thing. (AFP)

Though Milan Men’s Fashion Week has wrapped up leaving a stream of bright, zingy Autumn / Winter 2017 collections in its wake, its beauty trends were softer, darker and more poetic.

Here’s a look at the top three that made heads turn:

Beards

A model sporting beard on the Prada runway. (AFP)

Beards are back in business, in a big way. The Milanese catwalks were full of models that appeared to have taken a leaf out of Alessandro Michele’s style book, showcasing fuller, longer hairstyles and well-groomed facial fluff. From Prada and Etro to Billionaire, the go-to look featured glossy but unfussy locks that were both masculine and romantic.

Fringes

Versace, on the other hand, opted for a moodier approach, focusing on long fringes brushed and gelled over the forehead for an urban aesthetic that was part teenager, part cartoon bad guy. MSGM was another label on board with the trend, although its version of the look was softer, fuller and fluffier.

A fringed coif at Versace. (AFP)

Minimal makeup

Faces were kept largely free of any visible makeup, although there were discreet touches of cosmetics here and there. Miaoran used blusher in an exaggerated way to draw attention to cheekbones — as did Sunnei, to a lesser extent. A hint of highlighter imbued a little shimmer to the proceedings at Moncler and Missoni.

A model sporting the blushed look at Miaoran (AFP)
