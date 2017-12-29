Beauty hacks to get ready for a New Year’s Eve party

Planning to attend a New Year Party but worried about your dull skin and frizzy hair? Try out these quick fixes by Shahnaz Husain to not just look great but also impress many with your flawless face and shiny hair.

* Give yourself a manicure and pedicure the day before the big night. In fact, after soaking the hands and feet in warm water, massage with a rich cream, so that the skin is smooth and soft. A good pick-me-up treatment for the hands is to rub them with sugar and lemon juice. Pay attention to details like waxing and threading too, at least a day in advance.

* A ‘pick-me-up’ face mask can leave your skin clean and glowing. Cleanse the skin. Mix half a teaspoon of honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water. Then give a cold compress with rose water and cotton wool.

Cover up pimples and scars with a foundation one or two shades lighter than your normal skin tone. (Shutterstock )

* If your eyes are looking puffy, apply eye pads with cotton wool dipped in chilled rose water. Used tea bags can also do the trick. Soak them in a little warm water, squeeze out the water and apply on the eyes like eye pads.

* For the New Year party, cover up pimples and scars with a foundation one or two shades lighter than your normal skin tone. Using a thin pointed brush, apply it directly on the blemish. Then apply loose powder over it.

* Apply blusher on the cheekbones and slightly below it. Use your finger tips to dot the area with blusher. Then, blend with the brush, outwards and slightly upwards, making sure there are no harsh lines or a blotches.

* Go for the smoky eyes look. After applying eye shadow, apply eye liner close to the lashes on the upper eyelid. Then smudge it with a cotton bud. Then apply a dark shadow over it and blend it outwards and slightly upwards.

* Apply liner just below the lower lashes, smudge it and then apply eye shadow. To add glamour, use mauve or pink eye shadow, instead of brown or grey, with silver or gold highlights.

If your hair is looking dull, give it a quick conditioning treatment before you shampoo. (Shutterstock)

* For the night, use lipstick in red, plum, coral, dark pink or amber colours. Add a touch of lip gloss to the centre of the lips.

* Add sparkle by dusting a light layer of gold or silver powder at the temples and the throat area.

* If your hair is looking dull, give it a quick conditioning treatment before you shampoo. Mix one teaspoon of vinegar and honey with one egg. Beat them together well. Massage the mixture into the scalp. Then wrap the hair in a hot towel for 20 minutes, before washing your hair. Your hair will have more body and look shiny and manageable.

* If you suddenly find your hair has too much static or a “fly away” hair problem, wet your hands with water and smooth your palms over the hair. And, avoid too much brushing.

* To soften rough, bushy or frizzy hair, mix some water with creamy hair conditioner and put it in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the hair. Then comb the hair, so that it spreads through the hair.

Renuka Pillai, celebrity make-up expert at AVON India, gives some pointers:

* Bold will stay: Vintage is going strong right now, so wine and blood red colours are the hottest trends to rock a New Year party. These bold shades tend to rule the New Year as they were in this year. Even the metallic eyes without eyeliners will stand out.

* Let your eyes do the magic: Long lashes and thick winged eye liners will grab eyeballs this season.

* Tangy blush: Give your cheekbones a cool, orange touch to make your look completely different from everyone. Highlight your cheeks with a fresh tint of coral that makes your look fresh and energising.

* Make your lips glossy: While matte is not going out of fashion for now, you can revamp your look with glossy lips for New Year’s Eve. Shiny tints and bright colours will do great on the day. With everything in party mode, a little shine on your lips will complement your look. Fuller lips will draw eyes. Staple colours such as red and pink, in their bolder versions, will do well on the occasion.

