Best friends Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif show you how to wear a white shirt

Who can resist the sexiness and boldness of the classic black-and-white combination? Not Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The two continued their streak of unforgettable fashion looks when they gave us some high-fashion monochrome twinning moments on Monday.

For their appearance on television show Vogue BFF, it seemed like the besties conspired to wear similar styles: black-and-white separates. While Alia picked a crisp white shirt by deux A, which she tucked into a pair of black cropped trousers, Katrina showed off those flawless legs in a studded ebony skirt with lace detailing, paired with a classic white button-down shirt. Katrina was styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Proving there’s nothing bad about you and your friends donning coordinating outfits, this pair of celebrity BFFs proved it’s actually pretty cool. That said, they showed us how to style a crisp white shirt for the office, a night out, or a weekend stroll: Tuck it in or tie it in knots, you can’t go wrong with this year-round essential.

Because there are few wardrobe essentials that we lean on more than the classic white button-down shirt, and it’s the real deal, the true wear-anywhere closet staple, let these looks inspire you.

For work:

Like Alia, tuck a crisp white button-down with a little more slouch and movement into an ultra-high waist trousers for tailored appeal. Finish off your look by stepping into a pair of pointed-toe heels to stay chic and comfortable all day long.

For a date:

Bare a little skin by pairing a flirty miniskirt and stilettos with a button-down shirt for work-to-drinks styling. Go for a white button-down with a little something extra, like an head-turning embellishment skirt, as Katrina has done.

