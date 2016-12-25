Bling it on: Here’s all the inspiration you need for dressing up this NYE

Eye-catching sartorial bling has made a comeback and how. This retro-inspired trend, big in the 80’s and 90’s, is back with a bang, and this New Year, it’s all the inspiration you need. With a heavy frosting of sequins , Bollywood divas are giving us major style cues. While Alia Bhatt did not shy away for an all-over shimmer dress, Deepika Padukone went for a sequined jacket and thigh-high boots. So, if you plan to hop on to the bandwagon, make sure to get it right.

Parineeti Chopra in a metallic skirt teamed with a white shirt. (Yogen Shah)

Talking about the trend, Sunil Sethi, president Fashion Design Council of India says, “It’s time to celebrate , and bling is a favourite pick for many. But keeping it subtle is the way to go. Metallic-yarn or ensembles in hematite and charcoal colours is in .”

Designer Namrata Joshipura agrees and advises not to go OTT. “It is important to team your bling outfits smartly depending on the occasion. Wear a bling dress with subtle footwear or go for just a hint of shimmer. Graffiti printed bling on a basic dress is a good pick.”

“Keep the makeup minimal, with neutral shades and maybe a pop of colour on the lip,” says stylist Vikram Seth.

Nandita Das wearing a shimmer sari. (Yogen Shah)