Blunt bangs: Alia Bhatt goes for super cute hairstyle for magazine photoshoot

Bangs. Sure, they might just seem like fringes of hair that sweep across your forehead, but they are so much more than that. The shape of your bangs can give a totally new look to your appearance. Just look to actor Alia Bhatt on how to create a super cute hairstyle with thick, blunt bangs and draw attention to that gorgeous head of yours.

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindiaofficial) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:27pm PST

On Wednesday, Alia, 21, shared her brand new look, as seen on the digital cover of fashion magazine, Elle, on Instagram. Her bangs, styled by celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou, acted as a striking accessory to her chic structured metallic ruffled top by designer Amit Aggarwal, while giving her whole look shape and definition.

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindiaofficial) on Dec 6, 2017 at 11:36pm PST

Whether or not bangs are your go-to for a little hairstyle switch-up or you haven’t sported them since your Girl Scout days, it’s hard not to want to blunt your bangs after seeing Alia’s look, right? Her hairstyle proves that blunt bangs are the perfect solution for adding some edge to an otherwise bland hairstyle. Not only do Alia’s sexy bangs help draw focus to her best features -- her lips and eyes -- but they make her appear even younger by softening her whole face.

So what do you think? Is a blunt bang worth it?

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more