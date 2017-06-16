Boardshorts, wetsuits or bathrobes: Men, here’s what to wear to the beach this season

Unlike women, men don’t really brainstorm about what to really wear on the beach. While picking up a basic boxer or unflattering speedos might seem like the easy way out, there are myriad options that men can opt for when they’re hitting the beach. So the next time, you decide to soak up some sun, make sure you impress the onlookers with your style choices. Here are seven beach inspired looks for you to try.

1. Stripes are right

As you go surfing, raise your style stakes like model Raj Kanwar Singh, who is wearing a nautical striped wetsuit made of neoprene fabric. While wetsuits are very basic, this monochromatic look will get you compliments from everyone.

2. Tonal dressing

Model Apurav Nautiyal is upping his style game in a bottle green, half-sleeved linen shirt paired with shorts and slide sandals. Tonal dressing is a popular trend on the international runway for men and it looks uber chic. You can never go wrong with this tone-on-tone dressing on the beach.

3. Colour-blocked boardshorts

Boardshorts have come a long way, and is the perfect beach look. With the right colour blocking, it can look quite exciting too! Model Bhavaya Chawla gets the temperatures soaring in broadshorts which are coloured in aqua, olive and white.

4. Outerwear done right

Who said beach bathrobes are just for women? This printed bathrobe worn by model Ojas Malla proves otherwise. It’s something you can flaunt at the seaside with coloured trunks.

5. Play with pink

Model Aakash Sud is oozing hotness in an olive coloured polo T-shirt teamed with pink shorts and slide sandals. You can never go wrong in this beach-ready look and the pop of colours pep up the vacation mood. All eyes will be on you!

6. Flower power

Flower prints have been quite the raging trend lately. And you can spruce up your regular speedo with a bright floral printed shirt like our model Mahir Pandhi, who has aced the look with panache.

7. Aloha vibes

Keeping it as casual as can be, Anand Dixit is wearing a peach-coloured aloha print shirt teamed with shorts of the similar tone. This look exudes easy breezy vibes that can be pulled off on a beach and is also apt for any pool party.

Text and fashion direction: Akshay Kaushal

Wardrobe: Shivan & Narresh, Ken Ferns, H&M

Photo: Raajessh Kashyap

Hair and makeup: IM Creative Makeup & Hair academy

Location courtesy: The Lalit, New Delhi