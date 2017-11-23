Body painted woman walks naked in a mall, stuns people
Jen Seidel painted a pair of very distressed jeans and a black long-sleeved shirt with a textured pattern to model Maria Luciotti’s body before they walked around the mall in Towson, Maryland.fashion and trends Updated: Nov 23, 2017 17:19 IST
A body paint artist in the US took a nearly naked model to the mall to see if anyone could notice anything different.
Jen Seidel painted a pair of very distressed jeans and a black long-sleeved shirt with a textured pattern to model Maria Luciotti’s body before they walked around the mall in Towson, Maryland. A pair of high boots, a cap and knitted scarf were also a part of the “fall outfit”.
Who's wearing the painted clothes? 🤔 . 🔥My talented daughter and I painted fall fashion on our beautiful model @bodybyluciotti . 😰 We actually took her to the mall (basically naked 😏). . 📺 The full video gets released Friday, so make sure you turn on post notifications. (Click the vertical bar in top right) ↗ . . . #bodypaint #paintedclothing #letsgetnaked
“My daughter and I painted this model for about 3 hours to make a nice fall outfit. Besides pasties, a thong, and a hat/scarf, shes basically naked!” she wrote on Bored Panda.
She posted the video of her “shopping trip” with Luciotti on her Instagram account and YouTube, where it has garnered more than 4.9 million views.
Is she wearing clothes?! 🙄 Watch the video to find out 🎬 We painted fall clothing on our beautiful model @bodybyluciotti then took her to the mall! 😰😍 . 🙈Follow @jenthebodypainter for more crazy body paintings! . 🔔Turn on post notifications ↗ . 📅Instagram Content Schedule: Mon ➡ #montagemonday Wed ➡ Photo Day Fri ➡ Funny Video + Vlog . . . . #paintedclothes #bodypaint #hollywood #art #timelapse
“We walked around a mall to see if we could fool any of the people working in clothing stores. Some unexpected things happened,” Siedel says on YouTube.
The video shows people trying to second guess Luciotti’s outfit and then getting stunned after realising that she is not wearing anything. Luciotti also attracted uncalled reactions with some men shooting her secretly with their mobile phones.
“Omg I just realized that it was painted on her (sic),” one of the users commented on Seidel’s post.
Seidel has been body painting for the past 10 years. Apart from clothing, she also paints costumes on people’s naked bodies.