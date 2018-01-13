Bored of winter fashion? Here’s how you can bring some fun into your outfit with floral prints

Flowers have always been a symbol of beauty and grace, usually loved by women across the world. Moreover, designers all over are reviving floral prints in outfits because of which this is slowly turning out to be the hottest trend in clothing.

Fashion designer Prarena Grover lists some interesting ideas to get that perfect look with florals.

-Lacy/Pencil Skirt

A lacy floral skirt offers a subtler yet stylish look. Try a slim pencil skirt in floral pattern for a chic look. Add a crisp shirt in a solid colour and slip on a metallic ballerina flat to finish the look. The harmony of colours is quite important.

-Maxi Dress

Pair a flowing floral Maxi dress with comfortable height uplifting stacked heels or sandals. Keep your accessories delicate to balance the floral look. Take your look up a notch with a leather hat. You could also add a chunky cardigan against protection in cold weather.

-The Beachy Dress

A beachy dress in floral goes well for a beach party or a brunch. Look for burgundy, forest green or mustard yellow dress. Merely changing the colours of the print can make a huge difference.

-Floral Jeans

For some experiment with your regular denims, try floral patterned jeans. Pair your jeans with a white full sleeve shirt for an elegant appeal. You can also opt to roll up the pant cuffs and wear a pair of metallic flip-flops to beautify the look.

Firstly, choose a shirt that is loose fitting around the body and keep the colours to a minimum. Wear it with black trousers. (Shutterstock)

-The Floral Shirt

A flowery shirt can either look really stylish or you could end up looking like a tourist at the beach. To channel your inner tourist vibe, there are different ways to pull off a floral shirt. Firstly, choose a shirt that is loose fitting around the body and keep the colours to a minimum. Wear it with black trousers.

Floral shirts for men are probably one of the easiest available floral element for men outfits. A floral print T-shirt for men has a vibrant feel attached to it. It is the perfect shirt to be worn during a light celebration or on a holiday.

One can also choose to wear it open with a plain white tee underneath. This allows you to go for brighter and bolder prints.

-The Floral Suit For Men

Floral suits are highly fashion forward. Make sure the print is not too much. To make the suit even more stylish, a short suit is very ideal. Just make sure your choice of shoes doesn’t show off too much, so choose wisely.

Other style tricks to dress in floral:

• It is essential that you feel confident with what you are wearing.

• The floral print should be the main part of your outfit. So style your look with minimal accessories.

• Don’t shy away from brighter colours. Always pair them with a complimenting colour.

• Floral prints aren’t just for summer. Darker prints work well in the winter.

• Limit your floral prints. Have only one item of clothing featuring on floral pattern so that it stands out nicely. (ANI)