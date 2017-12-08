Bridesmaids, here’s how to dress up for a winter wedding

The wedding season is here. This winter, opt for comfortable dresses for ceremonies like mehendi, haldi, sangeet, pre-wedding cocktails, post-wedding parties, and showcase your desi avatar. Nidhi Yadav, fashion designer and founder of the brand AKS and Pritesh Goyal, jewellery designer and founder of the brand SLG Jewellers, list a few tips on how a bridesmaid can be ready to attend a wedding in winter:

* 3D embroidered wine coloured dress: The 3D embroidered wine coloured dress is a new fashion statement for the wedding ceremony. It will be a perfect option for bridesmaids if they want to be fashionable and unique. Complete your look with a delicate and personalised bracelet. Go for a statement piece that will uplift your look. Style the dress with buckled ankle strap heels in maroon colour.

* Dhoti sari: A dhoti sari is a stylish Indo-Western fusion look. Big earrings with a handcuff will give you the perfect look for sangeet and cocktail parties. Go for Punjabi juttis, mojaris or khussa to add ethnic glamour and comfort.

* Flowy block-printed lehenga and dupatta: A block-printed lehenga in dark green colour and a crushed mulmul dupatta in shades of pink will add a bold contrast to your ethnic look. Pick a larger Maang Tikka that is encrusted with coloured stones and adorned with large beads or opt for jewellery with polki or pearls.

* Jackets and capes on saris: Look uber elegant with long-sleeved jackets and capes to match your Indian clothing. Cape jackets have made their way to saris now. Try all types of cape styles this winter such as cropped cape, jacket cape and floor touching cape. For a more regal touch, wear pearl jhumkas and chandbalis.

* Banarasi lehengas: Banarasi lehengas adorned with interesting work such as intricate zari or delicate embroidery will give an elegant look to your desi avatar. If you wish to go bold and loud, choose jewellery studded with coloured gemstones.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more