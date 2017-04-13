 Can’t live without black? Here’s how you can include it in your summer wardrobe | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 13, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Can’t live without black? Here’s how you can include it in your summer wardrobe

If you can’t live without the colour even in summer, here’s how you can include it in your wardrobe in stylish ways.

fashion and trends Updated: Apr 13, 2017 17:20 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Black in summer

Models Imran Khan and Prince Khurrana wearing outfits from Mint Blush, Siddhatha Tytler, Pawan Sachdeva and Dhruv Vaish. (Photo HT/ Amal KS, Waseem Gashroo)

Get lacy racy

Go avant-garde in a lace shirt and linen pants. Team it with jootis for that traditional look, which is just perfect for a brunch or an evening rendezvous.

Go for hand weaves

A crisp striped chanderi kurta with similar pants can up your tone-on-tone game, like our model Imran Khan. Wear the look with sneakers and you are set to make a statement on the street.

Read more

Play with mesh

For that athleisure appeal, you can go for a laser cut jacket with mesh shorts like our model Prince Khurrana. Team it with sport shoes or cool sneakers and beat the heat in style.

Stint with print

A printed kurta gives that summery vibes even if it is in black. Team it with cowl pants in a contrasting colour and finish the look with strappy sandals like our model Pradeep Kadyan.

Concept and styling: Akshay Kaushal

Models: Imran Khan, Prince Khurrana, Pradeep Kadyan

Designers: Dhruv Vaish, Khanijo, Siddartha Tytler, Pawan Sachdeva, Mint Blush

Photos: Amal Ks, Waseem Gashroo

Hair: Truefitt & Hill

tags

more from fashion and trends

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you