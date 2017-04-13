Can’t live without black? Here’s how you can include it in your summer wardrobe

Get lacy racy

Go avant-garde in a lace shirt and linen pants. Team it with jootis for that traditional look, which is just perfect for a brunch or an evening rendezvous.

Go for hand weaves

A crisp striped chanderi kurta with similar pants can up your tone-on-tone game, like our model Imran Khan. Wear the look with sneakers and you are set to make a statement on the street.

Play with mesh

For that athleisure appeal, you can go for a laser cut jacket with mesh shorts like our model Prince Khurrana. Team it with sport shoes or cool sneakers and beat the heat in style.

Stint with print

A printed kurta gives that summery vibes even if it is in black. Team it with cowl pants in a contrasting colour and finish the look with strappy sandals like our model Pradeep Kadyan.

Concept and styling: Akshay Kaushal

Models: Imran Khan, Prince Khurrana, Pradeep Kadyan

Designers: Dhruv Vaish, Khanijo, Siddartha Tytler, Pawan Sachdeva, Mint Blush

Photos: Amal Ks, Waseem Gashroo

Hair: Truefitt & Hill