Carla Fendi, who helped catapult Italian fashion brand to success, dies in Rome at 79
Carla Fendi, one of five sisters who put luxury fashion house Fendi on the map, died in Rome late Monday night.fashion and trends Updated: Jun 20, 2017 18:43 IST
Luxury retail house Fendi is a household name that is popular across the globe for its limited-edition, high-end fashion accessories and leather goods. So, when news came of Carla Fendi’s death, tributes poured across social networks. Carla was one of five sisters — among Paola, Anna, Franca and Alda — who revamped the Italian brand, founded between 1918 and 1925 by their parents, Edoardo and Adele Fendi. In 1965, Karl Lagerfeld (also creative director of Chanel) joined the label.
Carla, who was monumental in taking the brand forward, died in Rome at age 79 after prolonged illness.She was the honorary president of the brand and was also known for philanthropy. “The Rome-based fashion house confirmed Fendi’s death Monday, expressing pain for the loss and gratitude for her continued contributions,” the Associated Press reported. Online tributes took over as soon as the news came in:
Farewell Carla Fendi, one of fashion's wonder women.— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) June 20, 2017
Carla #Fendi passes away at 80. Master of style, classy lady, soul of her family, she was a dear friend. I'll miss her smile and genius. pic.twitter.com/6wZgrQ66Rq— Gianni Riotta (@riotta) June 20, 2017