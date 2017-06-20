Carla Fendi, who helped catapult Italian fashion brand to success, dies in Rome at 79



Luxury retail house Fendi is a household name that is popular across the globe for its limited-edition, high-end fashion accessories and leather goods. So, when news came of Carla Fendi’s death, tributes poured across social networks. Carla was one of five sisters — among Paola, Anna, Franca and Alda — who revamped the Italian brand, founded between 1918 and 1925 by their parents, Edoardo and Adele Fendi. In 1965, Karl Lagerfeld (also creative director of Chanel) joined the label.

We honor our dear Carla, whose loss deeply affects us all. She has been a source of inspiration and an example of dedication, culture of work, and sensitivity to beauty for all of us. A post shared by Fendi (@fendi) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

Carla, who was monumental in taking the brand forward, died in Rome at age 79 after prolonged illness.She was the honorary president of the brand and was also known for philanthropy. “The Rome-based fashion house confirmed Fendi’s death Monday, expressing pain for the loss and gratitude for her continued contributions,” the Associated Press reported. Online tributes took over as soon as the news came in:

Farewell Carla Fendi, one of fashion's wonder women. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) June 20, 2017

The Fendi Sisters - RIP Carla Fendi #carlafendi #fendisisters #fendi #restinpeace #fashionhistory #epicfashionmoments #efm #fashion #rip A post shared by Salima Chaieb C. (@epicfashionmoments) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Carla #Fendi passes away at 80. Master of style, classy lady, soul of her family, she was a dear friend. I'll miss her smile and genius. pic.twitter.com/6wZgrQ66Rq — Gianni Riotta (@riotta) June 20, 2017

RIP Carla Fendi 🙏🙏 In today's posts we will publish her masterpieces! To commemorate a very important woman and a great Italian fashion designer #fashionpioneer #fashiondesigner #carlafendi #fendi A post shared by Carvico - Jersey Lomellina (@carvicofabrics) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:22am PDT