Cinderella to Snow White: This is how Disney princesses would look if they were Indian

Hamel Patel is a US-based model and make-up artist with over 36k followers. While her feed is filled with stunning make-up looks, it’s her latest series of Disney princesses that has the internet in awe. The Indian-American Instagram influencer didn’t just re-create the princesses we all spent our childhood obsessing over — she gave them an Indian twist.

“Growing up I always wished there was a Disney Princess I could relate to, one that represented where I came from. So I came up with this idea many months ago and I’m so happy how they turned out! Introducing outfits/makeup looks inspired by the eight original Disney Princesses we all grew up watching, with a little desi twist!” Patel wrote in one of her Instagram posts, explaining her inspiration for the looks as well as feeling the lack of Desi representation in the Disney community.

Hamel dazzles as Cinderella, Belle, Pocahontas, Aurora and Ariel. (Instagram/ hamelpatel_)

Combining traditional Indian attire — like saris and ghagra cholis, Indian jewellery, as well as bold eyes and lips — with the classic colours and props of Disney princesses, Patel dazzles as Snow White, Cinderella, Belle, Jasmine, Mulan, Pocahontas, Aurora and Ariel. Her take on the princesses makes the iconic characters more inclusive for kids from different backgrounds.

“Trying to keep all the looks different was really difficult, so I tried different styles and used colours that matched each princess,” Hamel said in PopSugar report. In the captions of her pictures, the North Carolina blogger also gave details of how she created her make-up looks.

Read on to see the re-imagined princesses, and prepare to be amazed.

1. For Snow White, she coyly bites into an apple while sporting the red bow and dark blue clothing we’ve always seen Snow White wearing. She opted for a classic red lip and lined her eyes with blue winged liner, adding a blue bindi as a finishing touch. (Instagram/ hamelpatel_)

2. The unmistakable touches of sky blue and the headband make Hamel’s Cinderella just about perfect. On her eyes, she used a matching shade of blue to paint her lids and finished off the demure look with a nude lip. (Instagram/ hamelpatel_)

3. As The Little Mermaid’s Ariel, Hamel cleverly adds a fork (or ‘dinglehopper’ as the mermaid princess calls it) to her hair. Her eye make-up also matched her two-tone purple and aqua sari, with shimmering purple shadow placed on her lids and an aqua liner framing her bottom lashes — the two colours of Ariel’s shell top and fin. (Instagram/ hamelpatel_)

4. For her take on Mulan, Hamel clutches a knife and references being a warrior. She wore statement earrings with her forest green attire and accented her face with a dark green bindi surrounded in tiny gems. (Instagram/ hamelpatel_)

5. Looking bright in pink as she channels Sleeping Beauty’s Aurora, Hamel references a dream. She piled on gold jewellery, including a headpiece that seems to mimic the gold crown Aurora wears. She also matched her pink eye shadow, eyeliner, and lipstick to her clothes, which are the same colour as Sleeping Beauty’s dress. (Instagram/ hamelpatel_)

6. Hamel said Jasmine from Aladdin was her favourite look from the whole series. She wore a turquoise sari complete with sheer headscarf and finished off with teal eye make-up and a turquoise bindi. (Instagram/ hamelpatel_)

7. For Beauty and the Beast’s Belle, Hamel alludes to the character with a pop of a yellow sari blouse and a rose. The blogger kept her eye make-up on the more subtle side, finishing things off with a statement red lip and picking a rose for her prop. And that jewellery is stunning. (Instagram/ hamelpatel_)

8. Hamel gave Pochahontas a reboot, too, donning a red and yellow outfit with Native American-inspired bead jewellery. While her previous hairstyles were more elaborate, for the photos she wore it straight and down. (Instagram/ hamelpatel_)

