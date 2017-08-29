Colour me pink: How to rock the hairstyle like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid

Love it or hate it, there is no doubt that the colour pink is having a moment — and celebrities are embracing it, particularly when it comes to jazzing up their hair. Whether you prefer soft millennial shades or a bright neon hue, here are five ways to channel the trend:

Ponytail

In July, supermodel Gigi Hadid unveiled a fun ponytail featuring bright pink, punk-like streaks breaking up her signature blonde locks. If you don’t want to hit the dye, then use clip-in hair extensions.

Silver-pink

Cara Delevingne has been playing with hair colour all summer, thanks to her versatile new pixie crop, but this dusty rose shade was a real hit. For the Mexico City premiere of her movie Valerian earlier this month, the star’s hairdresser Mara Roszak gave her a pink and silver rinse for a softly glittering, metallic look.

Hot flashes

Bella Thorne has been rocking a hot pink do all summer, but this week she overhauled her look with a fiery red shade featuring a few shots of fuchsia colour as a nod to the trend. Incorporating pink into a warmer autumnal colour is a great way to wear the look.

’90s pink

The September issue of CR Fashion Book features Kim Kardashian channelling Lil Kim’s signature Nineties look, right down to her cascading candy-pink waves. The Nineties are undergoing a huge revival at the moment, but if you remain unsure about committing to the look then make like a Kardashian and opt for a wig.

Half-and-half

Still undecided about embracing pink hair? Take a leaf out of Nicki Minaj’s book and go half-and-half. The star hit the red carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday with sleek locks that were platinum on one side and bubblegum pink on the other.

