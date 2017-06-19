Curvy girls, take note: Here are 8 fashion tips to look your best

If you are a curvy girl, it is important to dress right for your size. Bid goodbye to all those oversized clothes and slip into outfits with the right fit that will underplay your problem areas and accentuate the right angles of your frame, say experts. Styling can bring about a lot of difference to your appearance, says Kristy De Cunha, Associate Designer of Female Clothing, Shopotox.

* Ensure that you pick the right fit: You may be tempted to buy oversized clothes to cover those ‘problem areas’ of your body. However, the bigger the size of clothes, the plumper you tend to look. Instead, choose an outfit that complements your body shape and size. Choose from comfortable fabrics and look for the right fit that flatters the slimmer parts of your body well.

* Waist belts are life saviours: Look for wide and broad waist belts that help in defining your waist and accentuating your curves. The belt should not only complement your outfit but should also make you look slimmer. Do not overly tighten the belt, as it may make unseemly fat bulge.

* Select from vertical prints and smart detailing: Vertical prints can be your best friends, as they can create an illusion of slimness and height. Colour-blocking patterns and small patterns in mild colours also look perfect. You can also opt for diagonal prints that can make your waist look slimmer.

* Show more skin: Deep or V-shaped necklines can make your neck appear lengthier. Curvy ladies should opt for V-necklines more often as they tend to give a slimmer appearance. You can get your tops, kurtis and even sari blouses stitched in V-necklines.

If you want to master the art of curvy dressing, follow these style suggestions by Natasha Tate, In-House Stylist, LimeRoad:

* Shirts are chic: At any given day, a nice pastel summer shirt could be your thing. Buy just one size larger than your actual size. You don’t have to go two tags larger. Combine it with your favourite pair of cotton jeggings, your staple outdoor sandals and your everyday sling. You now have a sassy casual look to flaunt.

* Layer it right: Wear tops that have the right fit. And if you think, they are showing unnecessary flab, you can always layer them up. You should have a stock of basic coloured capes and shrugs to go with everything. If your style is more on the bohemian side, own some printed or fringed numbers.

* Slip into a skater dress: Curvy girls can nail skater dresses like no other. They have an A-line silhouette which gives you a cleaner frame. Make sure you pick skater dresses that are your size. Buy plain or printed skater dresses and combine them with your casual shoes.

* Keep it straight: If you are looking for the ones that fit your figure, straight kurtas are hands down the best. On days when you want to show off your ethnic side, wear a nice straight-fit kurta with a pair of cigarette pants. Kolhapuri chappals are perfect to accentuate the attire.

