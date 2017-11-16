Dear brides-to-be, here’s a guide to the hottest trends in jewellery right now

With loads of jewellery options available for a bride-to-be, it can get rather confusing to choose the right accessories. Opt for multilayer necklaces and uncut diamond jewellery with rubies in it, suggest experts. Rahul Maheshwari, co-owner of brand Vishal Jewels and Sunil Nayak, CEO of brand Reliance Jewels, list a few popular yet classy options:

* Want to stick to the traditional? Bodla, mathapati, jadau set and rani haars are very much the trend this season.

* A trend that is ruling the bridal jewellery market this wedding season is the multilayer necklace. Multilayer necklace usually has more than four layers which provide the bride a royal look. Crafted with kundan, stone, pacchi, pearl and mirror work, this piece of jewellery adds grandeur to the simplest outfit.

* Hathphools and big finger rings are also making a comeback in the market due to its demand. Large rings enhance the beauty of bridal look. It also suits fusion wear perfectly. In addition to this any jewellery piece with pearls looks rich on brides.

* While choosing jewellery for sangeet or cocktail parties, it is very important to decide if you are selecting a western or an Indo-western outfit because fashion and jewellery need to complement each other. A gown with minimum embroidery can be enhanced with heavy jewellery or statement neckpieces. But if your gown is very elaborate, then it is best to wear chandelier earrings or statement hoops.

* If your outfit is dominated by embellishments, then keep your jewellery more understated as crystal is a glittery stone and vice versa. But for a dress with heavy embroidery, you can experiment with heavy uncut or diamond jewellery with rubies.

