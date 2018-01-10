Dear men, here’s how to stay warm and look smart this winter

Winter gives limited options to style up fashionably, especially for men, but layering it differently and accessorising, if done smartly, can do the trick.

Here are some winter fashion tips for men:

* For winter, layering is key for men’s dressing. Wearing a lightweight knit such as a merino crew neck jumper under a sports-inspired bomber jacket is a great way to dress for the cold weather.

* For something slightly warmer you can’t go wrong with a cashmere jumper. The super soft knit is perfect for feeling comfy in the cold.

* For a more casual look, swap a merino jumper for a sports-inspired sweatshirt. Layer over a classic white tee and pair with jeans and trainers for a laidback weekend look.

Wearing a lightweight knit such as a merino crew neck jumper under a sports-inspired bomber jacket is a great way to dress for the cold weather. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

* For truly cold days, wearing a thermal vest or pant is essential. They are everyday basics that you can wear under most looks throughout winter to keep warm with minimum effort.

* Lastly, accessorising with a chic scarf, simple beanie or classic leather gloves is an easy way to finish winter outfits.

* Slim fit silhouettes that are extravagant and upbeat create a dynamic structure and are trending this winter with an emphasis on fabric and texture.

* A quality winter coat in a neutral colour is a versatile piece of clothing that is always a good choice and available in different styles and patterns. Worsted wool, tweed, leather and corduroy fabrics work best for this season.

* Another winter wardrobe essential would be the simple and practical raincoat that makes for a great layer in case of unexpected downpours.

* Longer, more streamlined coats like overcoats and trench coats add a hint of sophistication and elegance that works best for office and everyday looks. One can go for neutral and subdued shades, keeping them easy to blend in and complement with a range of formal and smart casual outfits. For a formal look, one can layer a trench coat over a full suit or stay more relaxed with a pair of slim fit jeans and a turtleneck jumper.

A quality winter coat in a neutral colour is a versatile piece of clothing that is always a good choice. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

* For a glam party look, one can opt for velvet dinner jackets in hues of black and emerald to add a hint of opulence for a festive vibe.

* Warm accessories like hats, gloves and scarves are a necessity to complete your look and keep you warm at the same time. You can accessorise your outfit with a pair of gold cuff-links, collar bar, tie bar or lapel pins.

* Gold is much warmer than silver in general and creates a more winter look. A pair of sturdy and warm boots are a winter classic that help to keep the feet dry. A good lace-up pair or more formal monk strap footwear works well too.

– Inputs from James Doidge, head of design, menswear at Marks & Spencer, and Sandeep Gonsalves, co-founder of SS Homme.

