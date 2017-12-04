Dear men, here’s how to up your shoe fashion game this winter

Winter is a great time to experiment with cuts and colours and explore your fashionable side. Men, layering is the game for apparel in winter but don’t forget to team it up with right shoes to add the final touch to your ensemble. Here are some great tips on the kind of shoes to wear this winter:

*White sneakers: White men’s trainers are a must if you want to wear something sporty yet trendy. One could argue that they get dirty but they go with everything and are especially useful when layering.

*Black casual shoes: It goes well if you are going for a monochromatic look this winter or your game is neutral colours. From high-tops to slip-ons to lace-ups, there is so much you can choose from.

*High-top sneakers: If you have been eyeing that high top pair, now is your chance to get it. These shoes will keep your feet warm and at the same time add to your style quotient. Mix and match the print or the fabric of the shoe to suit your requirement: from leather to suede or print to plain.

*Leather lace-up boots: Lace ups are a great look. These kind of boots go great with skinnier jeans. A nice pair of jeans, a t-shirt and some lace ups boots will put you head and shoulders above the other people in the room. Not only are they great winter boots, but they are great any season boots for men.

*Cap toe leather boots: Who said one couldn’t wear boots with formal attires. A cap-toe boot has the added advantage of extra leather on the toe, which gives it a little bit more protection from snow and rain. Plus, just as with cap-toe oxfords, it’s a nice added element of style.

* Chelsea boots: While Chelsea can come in either suede or smooth leather; the typical pair includes a leather sole, rounded toe box and minimal stitching. If you’re looking to sharpen up your act however, both styling and the boot’s ankle height come into play. The taller ankle height is very on trend and adds a smarter feel for a sharper look. These look great when worn with slim jeans, a crisp white shirt and a smart wool coat.

– Inputs from Ankita Bajaj Shankar, marketing lead at Vans India and Harkirat Singh, managing director at Woodland

