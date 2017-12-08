 Dear men, stand out from the crowd. 5 expert tips to help you style bandhgalas | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Dear men, stand out from the crowd. 5 expert tips to help you style bandhgalas

Bandhgalas are your best best this festive season. Put your best foot forward with this ultimate style guide. Read on.

fashion and trends Updated: Dec 08, 2017 10:18 IST
Get the perfect look with silk brocades, velvet and satin for special occasions.
Get the perfect look with silk brocades, velvet and satin for special occasions.(Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

During winter season, it is best to stick to bandhgalas in velvet and satin in hues of burgundy or royal navy, say experts. Sanchit Baweja, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Stage3, and Saurabh Sharma, Founder and Director - Logicuff, have shared some tips to keep in mind while choosing bandhgalas:

* Concentrate on the fabric: Get the perfect look with silk brocades, velvet and satin for special occasions and finer silks, cotton, cotton silk, crepe and georgette for a perfect outfit for a semi formal occasion. Choose a plain light-weight Jodhpuri dress for a formal look.

* For the love of black: Black bandhgala is the foundation to innumerable outfit options. For an elegant look, try wearing it with a white shirt and a polka-dotted pocket square. Wear this with a pair of black oxfords or Chelsea boots.

* Pair it well: For winter weddings - opt for velvet bandhgalas in rich tones like burgundy or royal navy. Deeper colours lend a richer feel to the ensemble. One can pair it with black trousers or white breeches (jodhpuri trousers). Offset the rich colours with a light, solid coloured pocket square and a pair of tan oxfords (for white breeches) or black Chelsea boots (for black trousers).

* Pinstripe: Another interesting twist is pinstripes. Pinstriped bandhgalas or pinstriped achkans paired with churidars make for a great alternative to a suit. Keep the accessories simple with a white pocket square and a pair of brown brogues.

* Style it right: For a festive affair, rather than pairing bandhgala with churidars, one can team it up with dhotis. This look can be completed with a pair of embroidered mojaris with designs matching the designs on the clothing. Georgette or silk shawls can also be worn.

