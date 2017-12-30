Dear men, the trending colour for 2018 is ultra-violet. Here’s how to rock it

If trying new things is your resolution for 2018, fashion is a great place to start. Fashion experts say hues of ultra-violet are set to rule the ramps and wardrobes in 2018. Ditch the safe and boring black, red and blue and try ultra-violet. Here’s how:

* Classic combination of white and ultra-violet works best in gingham checks or pinstripes when it comes to formal office wear. These shirts are apt for formal meetings and give a sharp yet sophisticated look.

* A two-toned, matte finished shirt in vivid purple is another wise option to opt for a casual evening look or night parties with family or friends. The dobby weave texture gives a rich look to one’s appearance; further highlighting the detailed cuff, placket and collar.

* A bomber leather jacket in ultra-violet teamed with white t-shirt and black denims can enhance a sharp yet robust look during a night bonfire gathering with friends.

Shoes or loafers in vivid purple tone are the best option for those going for a casual day out, movie or lunch date. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

* To suit the corporate look for those who travel a lot for work, a woven detailed leather duffle bag in ultra-violet with hand finishing detailing is a must-have for rendering a dynamic airport look. Be it a formal suit or casual denims and crisp shirts, duffle bags look best with both outfits.

* Funky high-top sneakers in ultra-violet can give a phenomenal street style look when teamed with a muted shade zipper and light blue denims.

* Boat style shoes or loafers in suede leather in vivid purple tone are the best option for those going for a casual day out, movie or lunch date. Loafers when paired with chinos in pastel shades and crisp linen shirt or t-shirts give one a brilliant style statement on weekends.



– Inputs from Akshay Narvekar, founder at Bombay Shirt Company, Tabby Bhatia, director at Voganow.com and Ishaan Sachdeva, director at Alberto Torresi.

