Deepika, Kareena, Katrina show you why one-shoulder styles are instant winners

If you were an early adopter of the off-shoulder trend, chances are it’s starting to feel stale. It’s not that you’re ready to kiss it goodbye just yet, but you’re in the mood for something new. Something stylish. Enter: the one shoulder top (or dress), which still has the same sexy vibe as your old fave, but will give your wardrobe the update it’s been craving.

Body-accentuating silhouettes, ruffles, and straight skirts are trends that have one thing in common — when paired with an one-shoulder top or dress they become instant winners. Don’t believe us, just check out our favourite celebrities wearing looks that hit all the hallmarks: edgy, fun, glamorous and so on point. Added bonus? Long-sleeve one-shoulder looks are great for party nights when wearing a jacket is simply out of the question.

Take a look at how the trend has been taking over celebrity wardrobes, before you shop a shirt - or dress - to stay ahead of the curve.

The always tailored to perfection, but never boring, actor Katrina Kaif, looked like the queen that she is in a black and yellow outfit with a draped one-shoulder number from Jean Paul Gaultier at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. (Instagram/ katrinakaifplanet)

Actor Deepika Padukone’s high-wasted magenta pants, leather belt and metallic pumps are fun, but the real rock star here is her asymmetric one-shoulder gathered knot tie blouse with extended sash from Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2018 collection. (Instagram/ prabalgurung)

Actor Alia Bhatt stunned in a one-shoulder light gray mini dress, complete with voluminous side bustle and all-over ruching at the HT Style Awards. Though her asymmetrical train draped dramatically and pooled at her feet, the rest of the dress was nicely short and showed off her killer legs. Her dress is by Lebanese designer Reem Acra. (Instagram/ manav.manglani )

We live for high splits and actor Kareena Kapoor’s super high one — a flowy teal blue-hued dress with pleated details and metallic sheen by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab — for a Vogue magazine photo shoot didn’t disappoint. (Instagram/ vogueindia)

Actor Shilpa Shetty never fails us in the fashion department and this mermaid-esque pink and black tie-dye sari-inspired dress by Malini Ramani, which enticed with refreshing sheer details along the waist, is one we’ll be stealing. (Instagram/ theshilpashetty)

Actor Vaani Kapoor’s periwinkle-toned voluminous one-shoulder gown (and matching pointed-toe stilettos) by Ziad Nakad at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Award is sheer perfection. We’re kind of obsessed with the simultaneous simplicity and opulence of her look. (Instagram/ _vaanikapoor_ )

Actor Madhuri Dixit came dressed to the nines in a black, body hugging gown at the Lux Golden Rose Awards. Her velvet one-shoulder gown with thigh-high slit and a statement train was designed by Mark Bumgarner. (Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)

Actor Diana Penty’s colourful ensemble by Payal Khandalwala — a red blouse with an asymmetrical neckline and hemline with silk lehenga skirt — is an instant show-stopper for all the right reasons. (Instagram/ ogaanindia)

Actor Huma Qureshi’s black gown with a ruffled neckline is everything your LBD (Little Black Dress) wishes it could be. The Varsha Wadhwa number is slightly dramatic and the metallic belt and embellishments are so unexpected. (Instagram/ style.cell)

Pastels and ruffles go hand-in-hand in our book, and actor Taapsee Pannu upped her game in this classic pale pink one-shoulder ruffled top, which she teamed with white shorts with a laced hem, both by meher_riddhima. (Instagram/ devs213 )

Model-actor Gauahar Khan oozed refined sophistication with this billowing skirt and classic off-the-shoulder neckline pairing, off-set by innovative beading along the neckline, from Geisha Designs. (Instagram/ devs213)

Neha Dhupia caught attention — and cemented her status as a red-carpet winner — when she arrived in this voluminous black ballgown by Mark Bumgarner for the Star Screen Awards. (Instagram/ theanisha)

