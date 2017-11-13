Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor to Pooja Hegde: Who wore what at GQ Fashion Nights

If Deepika Padukone is in the room, you know it is a party.

The Padmavati actor has a way of getting everyone to turn heads and that’s just what she did on Sunday at the annual Van Heusen + GQ Fashion Nights in Mumbai, where she wore a sultry sari-gown designed by Sabyasachi. She couldn’t have picked a more flattering or sassier ensemble.

Speaking of sass, her co-star Shahid Kapoor was there too, in a striking Gaurav Gupta tuxedo, complete with quirky zip-embellishment and dhoti-inspired trousers. Bringing some more glamour to the two-day fashion prom was actor Radhika Apte, who played showstopper for Shantanu and Nikhil’s Rajasthan-inspired line, Thar, on Saturday.

Rajesh Pratap Singh, Arjun Khanna and Raghavendra Rathore were some of the other designers, who got in on the action at Van Heusen + GQ Fashion Nights, which showcases men’s fashion by top menswear designers. Thanks to an anything-goes dress code and bold-style stars, many of the spotted looks were definitely worth talking about. So brace yourself for a lineup of seven sexy, head-turning looks -- from the likes of Deepika, Shahid, and Anil Kapoor.

1. If there’s one style queen who can add some extra spice to a red carpet event without looking like she’s tried too hard, it’s got to be Deepika Padukone. We know she likes Sabyasachi Mukherjee and she wowed in another one of his designs - this time an achingly simple yet stunning sequenced black-and-gold sari gown, which showed off her svelte figure beautifully. She chose to pair her off-the-chart outfit with delightfully vintage drop earrings, also by Sabya.

2. Actor Ayushmann Khurana was out in full force and we loved him. The Vicky Donor actor appeared in his element as walked the ramp in a Sahil Aneja ensemble, which was a fusion of street style and fine tailoring. The designer told GQ, “The silhouettes are oversized and there’s a lot of quilting among other techniques involved. There’s also a lot of layering involved.”

3. Looking like she’d casually slipped into her floor-grazing Falguni Shane Peacock number without a second thought, actor Saiyami Kher proved she’s every bit a style siren in her two-tone princess-y sheer dress. The modest dress style was a nice contrast to some over-the-top, sheer outfits we’ve seen in the past.

4. If you have a ball or a big party coming up that you need to be dressed up to the nines for then take sartorial inspiration from actor Pooja Hegde, who wore a dress straight off your Pinterest boards. Her figure-hugging Falguni Shane Peacock dress is great for showing off toned figure, and the bead-work and feather combo is dramatic.

5. Radhika Apte was oozing quirky chic in a Shantanu-Nikhil ensemble. Uncovering new codes of sartorial street couture, her voluminous earthy hued outfit showed sharp tailoring and dramatic accents. The modern nomadic references were especially visible in the layered pleating, colour blocking, reinterpreted drapes and the embellishments that had elements of tassels.

6. Shahid Kapoor closed the show for Gaurav Gupta on Day 2 of Van Heusen + GQ Fashion Nights. The actor, whose co-star Deepika was in the audience during the show, walked down the runway in a sharp black ensemble with gold accents that reflected the designer’s edgy style. Shahid’s progressive tuxedo was part of a collection titled Diamond Demons, inspired by constellations, stars and space.

7. Then there was Anil Kapoor, who cut a smart figure in his effortless and tailored ethnic ensemble. The actor closed the show for designer Raghavendra Rathore in one of his signature printed bandgala kurtas, which he paired with fail-safe crisp cream jodhpur pants and hot pink pocket square. Slick oxford shoes added the final flourish.

