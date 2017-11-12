Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Five best-dressed celebrities of the week

When actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt make a best-dressed list, you know there’s been some great fashion-watching this week. With the style set promoting their upcoming films, dressing up for magazine covers and stepping out off-duty in equally covetable outfits, there’s a lot to look at in this week’s best-dressed celebrities list.

In this week’s top looks, actor Shahid Kapoor’s better-half, Mira Rajput Kapoor, delivers one red-hot look, Deepika ticks off the season’s statement sleeve trend, Vidya Balan looks like a million bucks in her fashion-forward sari, and Alia is perfectly polished in an Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet design.

Scroll down for the who, what and where of your fave celebs and their must-see outfits from this past week.

Who: Deepika Padukone

The fashionista looked timeless in a boho-chic cream maxi dress adorned with striking floral embroidery, while promoting her upcoming period drama, Padmavati, on Tuesday. By opting for a cream palette and long and loose centre-parted hair, she kept her look fresh and youthful. But it is her sheer bell sleeves that added a little something extra to her ensemble and gave Deepika an undeniably ethereal, dreamlike look. Fitted on the shoulder and flaring out wide toward the wrist, Deepika's bell-sleeve looked utterly chic and incredibly on-point.

Where: Padmavati film promotions

Who: Alia Bhatt

Alia channels some serious princess-y style vibes with the help of an Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet design on a magazine cover, the photos of which she shared on Sunday. Her other pretty, princess-y ensembles are so whimsical in their delivery, they look as though they've been ripped out of a fairy tale storybook. We love the sweet details that lightly grace each of Alia's dresses from the photoshoot, including a soft golden Varun Bahl masterpiece: Romantic crystal-adorned jackets, luxurious peplum detailing, billowing clouds of tulle, whimsical motifs, and showers of exquisite jewellery (She turned to H Ajoomal Fine Jewellry for her flower-inspired earrings and maangtika).

Where: November issue of Harper’s Bazaar Bride magazine

Who: Vidya Balan

Showing that modest really is the hottest, Vidya kept things pretty sexy and graceful in a fashion-forward sari on Friday, while promoting her upcoming film. She has somehow found the sweet spot when it comes to showing skin, just showing enough to keep things spicy -- in most cases, with her low-back or deep-cut cholis -- proving that it doesn't take a crop top or cold-shoulder to make you sexy. Sometimes, all you need is a handloom sari and an unmatched amount of confidence to turn heads.

Where: Tumhari Sulu film promotions

Who: Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira, who is becoming a style sensation since her marriage to Shahid, looked incredible on Thursday, in a midnight blue-cherry coloured lehenga set with plunging neckline. Complementing her grand Nachiket Barve outfit and soft make-up look was delicate and elegant jewellery by Shri Hari Diagems - earings with old European cut and fine Burmese old rubies, and marquise-cut diamond bracelet and ring. Everything about her look screamed sexy in the classiest way.

Where: At a wedding in Delhi

Who: Karisma Kapoor

One of the most sophisticated and polished actors, Karisma, was seen in a head-to-toe monochrome ensemble on Wednesday. The best part about her in-flight outfit? Sleek accessories. Leave it to Karisma to wear towering Christian Louboutin heels with unfailingly sleek Chanel handbag at the airport. However, the rest of her en-route ensemble, consisting of a greyish-black dress by designer Anavila Misra, black sheer top and standout black shades, had a comfortable, cosy style. With her latest off-duty look, the 43-year-old beauty, who has mastered the art of creating casual-cool outfits, showed that a feminine dress can be travel-friendly.

Where: At the airport

