Deepika Padukone wore four glamorous, completely different outfits in just one day

Actor Deepika Padukone knows that clothes are a powerful tool when promoting a film. Hence, when the 31-year-old beauty goes out on Padmavati promotions, she goes hard on the style. Yes, that sometimes means changing outfits for each appearance -- even if they take place on the same day -- to ensure there are no repeated looks.

On Wednesday, for instance, while promoting her upcoming film, the certifiable fashion queen managed to pull off a major styling coup: The Finding Fanny actor sported four high-contrast red carpet-ready outfits, and each was more amazing than the last.

Scroll down to see every look Deepika wore:

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Nov 15, 2017 at 1:05am PST

Deepika’s first breathtaking look was in a handcrafted ivory chanderi sharara from Rimple and Harpeet Narula’s AW17 collection. With the long-fitted sleeves, matching net dupatta, high round neckline, killer vintage embroidery, her look had tradition written all over it. She kept her hair sleeked back, revealing statement earrings from Tanishq.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@iloveonlydeepika) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:09am PST

Next, for her BBC Talking Movies appearance, Deepika turned to Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2018 collection, for a bold two-piece that only someone with an unbelievable amount of confidence can pull off. We praise her for wearing a colour block pink-purple pantsuit that fit her like a glove, which she styled with metallic Aquazzura heels.

But those aren’t the only outfits she pulled together for the day.

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:22am PST

She wore a fresh-off-the-runway Bibhu Mohapatra coral silk empress gown from his Spring 2018 collection and black pumps. Even her hair and accessories were different: She kept her hair pinned to the back in a low bun and completed the look with drop earrings by Eina Ahluwalia.

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:40pm PST

For her last look of the day, Deepika brought in a dose of glamour with her striped cream and golden Raw Mango sari. The actor styled the look for her appearance at kids reality dance show, Super Dancer, with her locks swept in a sleek low ponytail. She also donned a necklace and earrings set by Tanishq.

