Deepika’s red eye: Here’s why it’s trending and how you can rock the look

Our Bollywood fashionistas are not only creating quite a buzz in our desi tinsel town, but they are even taking Hollywood by storm. Thus, all eyes are on these beauties, especially actors Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, when they step out on an international red carpet. And, when the latter chose to push beauty boundaries at a premiere of her latest film, we couldn’t help but notice.

Deepika’s red-eyed style:

Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who has done Deepika’s makeup for her recent red-carpet outings, described the actor’s interesting look on instagram: “Creamy maroon eyeshadow, soft lip color and dewy skin was the US premiere look for @xxxmovie on the beautiful @deepikapadukone in LA last night,” he wrote. The fierce beauty look was paired with a satin pink Ralph & Russo couture number. The artist further broke down the makeup on social media, revealing his pick of a wine hued gel pencil and a host of other products.

Why it could go wrong:

Because, it is beyond the safe territory of monchromes. While aqua tones have been popular for the eyes, reds are tricky business. Keep the rest of the styling minimal if you are going for the bold hue for the eyes, and like Deepika, offset the look by playing the colours on the accessories too. So, don’t be afraid to have fun with hues and break away from winter beauty clutter.

Here’s some vlogger inspiration:

Tips to ace the cranberry eye:

1. Start off by picking the right colour palette. It is important to choose your hues wisely before you get into makeup mode.

2. Don’t underestimate the power of primer. Start by moisturising your eyelids and applying primer to create the perfect base and to make sure the colour pops.

3. If you are going for a glitter red, do a patch test to see if loose powder works better or if gel glitter pots are the way to go.

4. Never play it monotone. Too much red can make your look super costume-y. So, learn to mix shades and create a layered illusion.

5. If you want to up the drama, remember to go for faux lashes that suit the shape of your eyes. Finish off with a fine stroke of mascara.

6. If you don’t want to overplay the shadow game, do the red on the waterline. Like Deepika, gel eyeliners can be your go-to items.

7. If you see our style inspiration from the vloggers, you’ll notice that their brow game is strong too, just like Deepika’s. So, make sure your eyebrows are groomed too when you are acing the red eye.