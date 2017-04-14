Delhi’s talented transgenders want to make it big in Bollywood

In hope of making it to Bollywood someday, members of Delhi’s transgender community, recently, came up with a show called Ticket to Bollywood Queens, in the Capital. Dressed like their favourite celebrities, the community staged a performance dedicated to their Bollywood idols. Organised by an NGO, SPACE and supported by Embassy of the Netherlands, the event was aimed to launch the project of skill development and school education for transgenders.

Dressed like their favourite celebrity, the transgender staged a performance dedicated to their Bollywood idol. From dancing queen Madhuri Dixit, charismatic Karishma Kapoor and 90’s beauty Reena Roy to sizzling Sridevi — all were seen immortalised on the stage.

(Left) A member of the community dressed as actor Kangana Ranaut ; (rigth) another dressed as Zeenat Aman. (Rajesh Kashyap /HT Photo )

Priyanka, who portrayed Mumtaz, says, “I am looking for an opportunity to join film industry and showcase my talent. I love Bollywood but I also know that no matter how good we dance and act, people will hesitate to accept us.”

Read more

A fan of actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, Simmi can copy her dance step with an unmatched finesse. She says, “1...2...3...is one song I have been practising since my childhood. Today, I danced on the same beats and I really want to perform with her one day.”

(Left) A member of the community dressed as Sridevi and (on right) another, as Madhuri Dixit. (Rajesh Kashyap /HT Photo )

Alisha, who performed on Karisma Kapoor’s song Le gayi, Le gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) says despite proving their talent, the community still gets disrespect. “I have just stopped caring about people and believe how you see yourself is important than how others see you.”

(Clockwise) Members of the community dressed like Reena Roy, Sonakshi Sinha and Rani Mukerji. (Rajesh Kashyap /HT Photo )

To celebrate National Transgenders Day today, the NGO has planned to organise workshop with school principals to sensitise them towards transgender students.