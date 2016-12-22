Designer Kunal Rawal’s guide to jackets

Designer Kunal Rawal’s guide to the various kinds of jackets, and what to pair them with

Just when you thought that you have attended your fair share of wedding festivities, you get invited for yet another one. With this pleasant weather, and parties being held outdoors, layering becomes significant. Jackets and its versions are now the silhouette of the season. My personal favourite look is a long shirt with a bundi or a bandhgala jacket worn with slim-fit pants. Allow me to take you through the various types of jackets:

1. Short sherwani jackets

To keep this look versatile, make sure to pay extra attention towards the fit — it should be cut like a jacket with higher side slits, and not like a traditional sherwani. You can also choose a belted sherwani jacket for this season — wear it with a belt for a cool Indo-Western look, and remove the belt and wear it shut to a wedding.

2. Bandhgala jackets

Whether embroidered or not, a black bandhgala can look very formal, but detailed. Wear it shut with matching formal pants, a tonal printed pocket square and black patent leather lace-ups for a classic look. If you have the liberty to experiment, a tonal short kurta with an open bandhgala jacket will look formal yet trendy. When going to a casual event, you can still wear the same bandhgala open, with a casual tee and denims. Keep the vibe easy, with the sleeves pulled up, and sneakers as footwear.

Printed bandhgala set (Photo courtesy: Kunal Rawal)

3. Military jackets

Clean military jackets in formal fabrics, preferably with some texture embroidery, can be a great layer with a traditional kurta and a worthy replacement to the bandhgala jacket. If embroidery is not for you, keep it clean, yet detailed with box pockets and higher collars in textured fabrics. Non-military colours like wine and navy are good options.

4. Blouson jackets

Although blousons is a casual silhouette, a rich tone-on-tone embroidered version is a great look for this festive season. Layer it with a kurta and breech pants for a cocktail or even a mehendi function. A blouson jacket lends itself to all casual occasions, so it is a good investment — something you will wear more often than the sherwani.

Long line pintuck bundi (Photo courtesy: Kunal Rawal)

5. Parka jackets

Although this is not a silhouette one would generally opt for, it can be a great dramatic layering piece on top of a kurta and koti. Go for a dark colour with tone-on-tone all over the embroidery, otherwise a parka can look very casual, even inappropriate. So make sure the one you’re going for is cleaner and formal. Do away with the hood for formal functions.

6. Waistcoats and jackets

Everyone wears blazers and three-piece suits to wedding receptions and parties, but another great way to wear a waistcoat-jacket combo is to wear it with a printed or textured kurta to give it an Indian twist. Keep the kurta solid and the waistcoat and jacket embroidered for a more festive approach. Do waistcoats with bandhgala jackets with either a shirt or a kurta for an Indo-Western function. For a more festive version — do a koti and open sherwani — an Indian version of a three-piece.

Rawal is a leading men’s fashion designer. He tweets as @kunalrawalvibe